Lamine Yamal’s girlfriend Inés García cheated on her ex for football star? Find out

The beauty influencer and Lamine Yamal’s current girlfriend Inés García Santos’ has sparked rumours of cheating on her ex just to get with the football star.
As per an alleged photo shared by her ex in May – which is believed to be clicked at a wedding just three weeks before she started dating Lamine, Inés could be seen hugging her former boyfriend.
Even in the comments section, the social media influencer expressed how much she loves her then-boyfriend.
The post initially went viral shortly after Lamine and Inés fueled dating rumours, as many influencers used the photo and the comment as evidence that the 21-year-old ditched her lover of five years to get with the Barcelona player.
How it resurfaced again nearly two months later after her the Spain team’s key player, Lamine won the FIFA World Cup 2026 after an exciting face-off against Argentina on July 19, 2026.
The alleged photo of Inés – who started dating Lamine in May this year and made their relationship public just last week, garnered intense scrutiny from the football star’s fans with many accusing her of ditching her boyfriend for a better option.
One user commented, “She is with you not cuz you are best or great she is with you cuz you are the best option at this moment”
Another noted, “Pain??? Bro dodged a bullet, Yamal should do the same”
“And then a couple months from now he’ll be with a different girl and she’ll be begging for dude back,” a third warned given how Lamine has been changing girlfriends every year.
Another user claimed, “Guys who pull models have 5 others waiting for him to break up. Abundance is a real thing”
Giving reality check to everyone slut shaming Ines, one fan commented, “boys I'm sure if a hot rich young woman came your way you wouldn't think twice.”
“It’s always love until someone with more money and status comes along” penned a fourth.
One user wrote, “No reason to feel sorry for that man, "From the streets did she emerge, and to the streets she will return.”
“And I say unto you, she is for the streets. So be not weary, when she must return from whence she came,” he added.
Lamine Yamal and Inés García Santos made their relationship public via an Intagram post featuring dreamy photo of the two hugging at the stadium after qualifying for the Semi final.