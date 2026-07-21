Delta Goodrem to hit the road across UK and Europe with Pure World Tour

Delta Goodrem is gearing up to spread the magic of her music across the UK and Europe.
The 41-year-old Australian singer-songwriter and actress took to her official Instagram account on Tuesday, July 21, to announce about her upcoming tour, Pure World Tour, sparking a frenzy among fans.
Goodrem, who recently concluded her intimate, one-off prelude concert series titled PURE Prelude, is set to travel across the United Kingdom and Europe for electrifying performances in 2027.
“PURE WORLD TOUR | EUROPE,” she wrote in the caption, adding, “We had such a magical time playing shows over the last month, I can’t wait to be back in 2027 visiting Glasgow, Brighton, Manchester, York, Bath, London, Belfast, Dublin, Paris, Cologne, Amsterdam, Berlin, Warsaw, Munich, Vienna, Hamburg, Oslo and Athens!”
Adding to her announcement, the Lost Without You singer penned, “Pre-order a physical format of PURE from the UMusic store before 6pm tomorrow to receive access to my artist pre-sale on Thursday 23rd July at 10am. Tickets on sale this Friday 24th July - let’s go!!”
Fans’ reactions
On Delta Goodrem’s joyful post, one of the fans commented, “Excited.”
“This is HUGE,” wrote a second, while a third stated, “AAAAHHHHH WE ARE GOING OB TOUR I CAAAAAN‘T WAITTTTT.”
About Delta Goodrem’s Pure World Tour
The Pure World Tour will mark Delta Goodrem’s 10th concert tour in support of her upcoming eighth studio album, Pure, slated to release on November 6, 2026.
The tour - set to kick off on February 18, 2027, at SWG3 TV Studio in Glasgow, UK - will also include stops in the UK’s Brighton, Manchester, York, Bath, London and Belfast.
After Britain, the singer will perform in Ireland’s Dublin, France’s Paris, Germany’s Cologne, Berlin, Munich, and Hamburg, the Netherlands’ Amsterdam, Poland’s Warsaw, Austria’s Vienne, Norway’s Oslo, and Greece’s Athens.
Notably, the songstress shared that more dates will be announced later.