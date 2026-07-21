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  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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Prince William's ex-'decoy' girlfriend ties the knot in unorthodox ceremony

Bryony Daniels, a close pal to both Prince William and Kate Middleton, has tied the knot with Adair Williams

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Prince Williams ex-decoy girlfriend ties the knot in unorthodox ceremony
Prince William's ex-'decoy' girlfriend ties the knot in unorthodox ceremony 

Prince William's "decoy" girlfriend from university days has tied the knot in a stunning highlands wedding.

Over the weekend, Bryony Daniels, who was a close friend of the Prince and Princess of Wales during St Andrews days and played a crucial role in their romance, revealed that she has exchanged vows with Adair Williams, the nephew of the Duke of Sutherland.

Prince William's rumoured girlfriend

Daniels was often seen attending lectures alongside William at the University of St Andrews, prompting royal romance speculations.

However, it has now been speculated that she was trying to deflect attention away from the Prince relationship with Kate.

In new photos shared to Instagram, Bryony was seen kissing her husband, before the newlyweds enjoyed their first car ride as husband and wife.

For the wedding, Daniels wore a gold dress from Emilia Wickstead and a classic white veil, was accompanied by one of her beloved dogs for the wedding party at Strathvaich Lodge, a traditional sporting estate set in the heart of the Highlands.

"One glorious week of being yours, and you mine," she wrote, adding, "Suitably blessed by the ever-present Highland summertime rain. Down Strath and up Monuments by hoof, foot, tank all in one day - Get away vehicle = the most handsome of Land Rovers."


It was not confirmed whether the Prince and Princess of Wales attended the ceremony.

Bryony and Adair announced their engagement back in March, with the bride-to-be writing "at last!" as she revealed the news on social media.

The proposal originally took place in October and the official announcement was made in November.

Bryony Daniels' friendship with Prince William and Kate

Bryony was close friends with William and Kate at St Andrews, which they attended from 2001 to 2005.

Similar to Kate, Bryony also took part in a university fashion show, and later attended the couple's wedding in 2011 at Westminster Abbey after they finally went public with their romance in 2004.

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