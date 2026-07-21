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  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated an hour ago
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Tom Holland, Zendaya serve couple goals in black fits at ‘Spider-Man 4’ Mexico premiere

Newlyweds Zendaya and Tom Holland radiate bliss as they twin in black at the Mexico premiere of ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated an hour ago
Tom Holland, Zendaya serve couple goals in black fits at ‘Spider-Man 4’ Mexico premiere
Tom Holland, Zendaya serve couple goals in black fits at ‘Spider-Man 4’ Mexico premiere

Tom Holland and Zendaya have sent fans swooning!

The newlywed couple on Monday, July 20, made a stunning appearance in Mexico City to attend the premiere of their upcoming movie, Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

On the red carpet, the lovebirds radiated bliss as they coordinated in black outfits and showed glimpses into their loving relationship.

For the event, the Euphoria actress slipped into a gorgeous, laced black dress, with her hair tied in a high updo and bangs framing her face.

Meanwhile, Holland looked handsome in a stylish black suit paired with a crisp white shirt and matching black tie.


Fans react to Tom Holland and Zendaya’s appearance

On Bustle’s Instagram post that includes the couple’s photos from the premiere, one of the fans swooned, “Husband and wife.”

“These two are sooooo precious!!!” gushed a second.

A third added, “The same reaction on 3. I love them.”

About Tom Holland and Zendaya relationship

Zendaya and Tom Holland first met back in 2016 while filming Spider-Man: Homecoming and quickly became close friends, leading to speculation about their romance.

However, for years, the two denied dating rumors and claimed they were just good friends.


In July 2021, the lovebirds confirmed their romance after they were caught kissing in a car in Los Angeles.

More than three years later, in late 2024, multiple reports claimed that The Odyssey stars secretly got engaged.

In early 2026, the actress’s stylish Law Roach teased that the couple had already tied the knot, with Holland later confirming the wedding in an interview with Esquire UK.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day release date

Tom Holland and Zendaya’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day is scheduled to release on July 31, 2026.

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