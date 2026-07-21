'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' final trailer reveals Peter Parker struggling against multiple villains

Sony Pictures Entertainment has dropped the final trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, giving a recap of all the previous three films starring Tom Holland as Peter Parker.
The latest trailer, dubbed "Peter's Journey", kicks off with scenes from Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), as Peter narrates a letter he wrote for MJ, played by Zendaya.
Following multiple throwback scenes, the trailer transitions into the present when Peter walks into a coffee shop where MJ works and struggles to reveal his real identity to his girlfriend, who has now forgotten his existence.
What happened to Peter Parker in the last movie?
The upcoming film continues the events of No Way Home (2021), at the end of which Peter makes a huge sacrifice to save NYC by making everyone in the world forget his true identity, including his girlfriend and his best friend Ned (Jacob Batalon).
"Maybe l'll never read this to you. Maybe I'm just writing this for me. And maybe that's my responsibility, to live alone alone with the truth," says Peter.
The trailer shows Spider-Man fighting with Scorpion and his Avenger pal Dr. Banner, who refused to be identified as anything besides Hulk.
In a different scene, Spider Man rushes to MJ, informing his former girlfriend that she is in danger and that he vowed to protect her.
Holland stars alongside Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Mark Ruffalo, Jon Bernthal and Michael Mando in the fourth solo movie and his seventh appearance in the Marvel universe.
New additions in the cast include Sadie Sink, Tramell Tillman, Liza Colon-Zayas and Marvin Jones II.
Reacting to Brand New Day, Sony chairman Tom Rothman at CinemaCon said, "It's as big as anything we've ever made, and yet it feels like nothing we’ve ever made."
"And it has Tom Holland — and I can say this because I've seen the movie — in his finest performance."
Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theatres on July 31.