Kaylee Hottle, ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ star dies at 18: Father Joshua reveals cause of death 

Actress Kaylee Hottle famous for her role Jia, in Godzilla vs. Kong has breathed her last at 18, confirmed by father Joshua Hottle.
On Tuesday, July 21, Joshua exclusively confirmed to TMZ that his daughter has died in a car accident on Tuesday morning in Maryland, United States.
Kaylee's father also announced the tragic news of the deaf actress' death in a nearly 23-minute-long social live stream.
He explained in ASL (American Sign Language) that he flew all the way to Texas to claim Kaylee's body, who succumed to fatal injuries following the accident.
Joshua also revealed that he received a call from the authorities and only when he was on his way to the hospital he was informed that Kaylee has passed away.
Kaylee Hottle’s personal life and career
The actress – who comes from a multi-generational deaf family was an Atlanta, Georgia native.
She kicked off her career with TV commercial – which was a PSA for the live video messaging app Glide, extremely popular among members of the deaf and hard-of-hearing community.
While in 2021, when Kaylee was only 13, she took the role of Jia in Godzilla vs. Kong movie.
Jia was a teenager who communicates with King Kong via sign language and lives on Skull Island with Rebecca Hall's character Dr. Ilene Andrews. Kaylee reprised the role in the 2024 movie Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire.
Kaylee also appeared in the season 4 of Magnum P.I. reboot series ... where she played a character named Joon.
Kaylee Hottle's sudden death leaves fans heartbroken
Shortly after TMZ broke the news of Kaylee Hottle’s tragic death after a car accident, her fans flocked to the comment section of her last Instagram post from November 2021 to express their feelings over this heartbreaking news.
One user commented, “May God have you in your holy glory and walk your way so you can rest in peace We will miss you a lot and we will always remember you with your wonderful movies”
Another noted, “Gone too soon. Rest in peace”