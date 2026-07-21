Harry Styles calls off São Paulo concert over 'health issue' just hours before show 

After making a Guinness World Record with his Wembley residency, Harry Styles was forced to cancel his third concert during his residency in São Paulo.
On Tuesday, July 21, hours before the Sign of the Times singer was expected to hit the stage, Live Nation Brazil announced that the show will not be taking place as planned due to a "health issue".
"We deeply regret to inform you that the Harry Styles show scheduled for Tuesday, July 21, 2026, at MorumBIS has been cancelled due to a health issue on the tour," read a statement shared via social media and translated from Portuguese.
The statement added, "Tickets for this show will be refunded through the same purchase channel. An email with more information will be sent by @ticketmasterbr to all ticket holders."
Moreover, it was revealed that the Friday, July 24 show will go as scheduled, and the ticket holders for the Tuesday show will be given a chance "to purchase an exclusive batch of tickets for the Friday show (July 24), while supplies last".
While Harry did not cancel the cancellation personally, he previously performed two shows in Brazil on Friday, July 17, and Saturday, July 18, as part of his Together, Together tour.
Harry Styles' Together Together tour
The former One Direction member kicked off his world tour in Amsterdam earlier this year following the release of his fourth album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.
Last month, Harry set a fresh record after completing 12 shows at Wembley Stadium during a single run.
After wrapping up his run in Brazil, Harry is set to head to Mexico City for six shows from July 31 to August 10.
Later that month, the As It Was crooner will kick off a 30-night residency at New York City's Madison Square Garden, which concludes on October 31.
The Together, Together tour ends in Australia in December with six shows across Melbourne and Sydney.