Florence Pugh, Finn Cole share PDA moment after 'Avengers: Doomsday' trailer release

Florence Pugh and her boyfriend, Finn Cole, were spotted enjoying a rare public outing in New York City, with the couple holding hands as they strolled through the city.
The Thunderbolts* star and the Animal Kingdom actor, who have been linked since July 2024, were seen holding hands during a pizza outing in New York City.
Pugh dressed casually in a tank top, jeans and a cap, while Cole matched the relaxed vibe in a graphic tee, baggy jeans and tinted sunglasses.
The pair spent time together in a park during their casual pizza date, sharing a rare public display of affection when Cole kissed Pugh on the cheek.
Pugh has kept her personal life largely private.
She was previously in a relationship with Zach Braff before their split in 2022 and was later linked to filmmaker and photographer Charlie Gooch in 2023.
The couple made their relationship Instagram official in March 2026, when Pugh shared photos of them together at a Bulgari event in Milan.
The Little Women star admitted in Harper’s Bazaar UK‘s May 2025 issue that it was “tricky” to date as she is “always busy, I can never make dates. But it’s not good enough for me to ask someone to just accept that. I’ll just end up alone. I don’t want that — I want a family.”
Who is Florence Pugh boyfriend, Finn Cole
The London-born actor is known for his work in TV dramas including Peaky Blinders and Animal Kingdom.
He appears in the Mads Mikkelsen-led thriller Sirius, expected in theaters in 2027.
Florence Pugh work front
Among Pugh’s upcoming projects are producing and starring in a film adaptation of novelist Matt Haig’s The Midnight Library; Netflix miniseries East of Eden; and two massive franchise installments both in theaters on December18: Dune: Part Three and Avengers: Doomsday.