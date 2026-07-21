Entertainment
  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 24 minutes ago
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Florence Pugh, Finn Cole share PDA moment after 'Avengers: Doomsday' trailer release

The 'Thunderbolts*' star and the 'Animal Kingdom' have been linked since July 2024

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 24 minutes ago
Florence Pugh, Finn Cole share PDA moment after Avengers: Doomsday trailer release
Florence Pugh, Finn Cole share PDA moment after 'Avengers: Doomsday' trailer release

Florence Pugh and her boyfriend, Finn Cole, were spotted enjoying a rare public outing in New York City, with the couple holding hands as they strolled through the city.

The Thunderbolts* star and the Animal Kingdom actor, who have been linked since July 2024, were seen holding hands during a pizza outing in New York City.

Pugh dressed casually in a tank top, jeans and a cap, while Cole matched the relaxed vibe in a graphic tee, baggy jeans and tinted sunglasses.

The pair spent time together in a park during their casual pizza date, sharing a rare public display of affection when Cole kissed Pugh on the cheek.

Florence Pugh, Finn Cole share PDA moment after Avengers: Doomsday trailer release

Pugh has kept her personal life largely private.

She was previously in a relationship with Zach Braff before their split in 2022 and was later linked to filmmaker and photographer Charlie Gooch in 2023.

The couple made their relationship Instagram official in March 2026, when Pugh shared photos of them together at a Bulgari event in Milan.

The Little Women star admitted in Harper’s Bazaar UK‘s May 2025 issue that it was “tricky” to date as she is “always busy, I can never make dates. But it’s not good enough for me to ask someone to just accept that. I’ll just end up alone. I don’t want that — I want a family.”

Who is Florence Pugh boyfriend, Finn Cole

The London-born actor is known for his work in TV dramas including Peaky Blinders and Animal Kingdom.

He appears in the Mads Mikkelsen-led thriller Sirius, expected in theaters in 2027.

Florence Pugh work front

Among Pugh’s upcoming projects are producing and starring in a film adaptation of novelist Matt Haig’s The Midnight Library; Netflix miniseries East of Eden; and two massive franchise installments both in theaters on December18: Dune: Part Three and Avengers: Doomsday.

Did Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton celebrate their anniversary with Taylor Swift?
Did Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton celebrate their anniversary with Taylor Swift?
Nicole Kidman speaks out after Josh Lucas joins her for new project: 'Must see'
Nicole Kidman speaks out after Josh Lucas joins her for new project: 'Must see'
Colman Domingo, Robert O'Hara team up for new Tiana live-action project
Colman Domingo, Robert O'Hara team up for new Tiana live-action project
Shakira embraces 'legend' praise after Justin Bieber's failed FIFA halftime gig
Shakira embraces 'legend' praise after Justin Bieber's failed FIFA halftime gig
Jelly Roll's daughter teases 'real story' behind Bunnie Xo divorce
Jelly Roll's daughter teases 'real story' behind Bunnie Xo divorce
Tom Holland, Zendaya tease exciting joint appearance ahead of ‘Spider-Man 4’ release
Tom Holland, Zendaya tease exciting joint appearance ahead of ‘Spider-Man 4’ release
LaToya Malcolm, former Miss Universe Jamaica finalist and actress, dies at 35
LaToya Malcolm, former Miss Universe Jamaica finalist and actress, dies at 35
Ariana Grande’s beau Ricky Alvarez makes special move as love game heats up
Ariana Grande’s beau Ricky Alvarez makes special move as love game heats up
Charli XCX excites with major announcement ahead of ‘Music, Fashion, Film’ release``
Charli XCX excites with major announcement ahead of ‘Music, Fashion, Film’ release``
Jennie announces release date for 'Less Than A Lover', set to make directorial debut
Jennie announces release date for 'Less Than A Lover', set to make directorial debut
Liam Gallagher slams World Cup halftime show as 'a bad trip' but backs Justin Bieber
Liam Gallagher slams World Cup halftime show as 'a bad trip' but backs Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo leaves fans in disbelief with shocking question for Lamine Yamal
Olivia Rodrigo leaves fans in disbelief with shocking question for Lamine Yamal

Popular News

Nicole Kidman speaks out after Josh Lucas joins her for new project: 'Must see'

Nicole Kidman speaks out after Josh Lucas joins her for new project: 'Must see'

2 hours ago
Canada calls out Trump’s ‘continued discrimination’ after 50% US tariffs

Canada calls out Trump’s ‘continued discrimination’ after 50% US tariffs

4 hours ago
Shakira embraces 'legend' praise after Justin Bieber's failed FIFA halftime gig

Shakira embraces 'legend' praise after Justin Bieber's failed FIFA halftime gig

3 hours ago