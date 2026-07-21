Drake surprises Sexyy Red at World Cup final with unexpected gesture  

Drake has made a big surprise for Sexyy Red at the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.
The Canadian rapper and singer and his rumoured girlfriend attended the nail-biting match between Argentina and Spain on Sunday, July 19th, at MetLife Stadium.
Not only with their high-profile sighting, but the two were also in the headlines after Drake’s heartfelt move towards Red, whose real name is Janae Nierah Wherry.
Drake and Sexyy Red's first date
The Fake Jammin hitmaker turned to her Instagram account to share photos of their appearance at the Stadium, which she called their "first date."
"First date kinda nervous. THANKS FOR DA SHABIRKIN BABY DADDYYY BAE I LOVE YOUUUUU U MY EVERYTHING," the rap star captioned her post.
She also posted the romantic carousel of photos, featuring Drake and herself enjoying the match as they watched from the VIP box.
The couple both were supporting Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which was won by the Spanish team, marking history with their win.
What is Drake's surprise move for Sexyy Red
According to media reports, the bag appeared to be the Hermès Birkin 25 Geranium Alligator Shiny with Palladium Hardware, which Wararni currently sells for $49,800.
This update came after Drake revealed that he bet $1.5 million on Argentina to win against Spain, which he seemingly lost as he shared the update on his Instagram account, saying, "What’s that saying??? Better luck" after witnessing Spain’s win by 1-0.
Relationship timeline of Drake and Sexyy Red
For those unaware, Sexyy Red and Habibti singer have maintained an intertwined relationship that blurs the lines between romance and close friendship.
While they frequently post about each other and Drake has jokingly called her his "rightful wife" and gifted her lavish items, they are widely considered collaborators and close friends rather than officially dating.
Despite showing affection in public places, the two have not confirmed their dynamics for each other.