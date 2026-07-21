Cardi B calls herself ‘hip-hop’s Britney Spears’ as she reacts to Maduka’s ex claims

Cardi B is losing it all over Maduka Okoye’s ex Jelicia Westhoff ‘s “cheating and abuse” allegations against the Brazilian goalkeeper.
Just hours after a video of the Bodak Yellow songstress from her recent dinner outing with Maduka was shared by TMZ, the soccer star’s former ladylove turned to her Instagram Stories to seemingly express her outrage over her baby daddy’s growing closeness with Cardi B.
In her scathing Instagram rant, Jelicia wrote, “Imagine i shut my f***g mouth, Lied about what YOU did to me, so you could continue YOUR career and all you do is f***** embarrassing US.”
She continued, “YOU make me look like im a bitter Baby mother when i helped you when NO onee was there for you !!!”
“I MADE YOU! NO ONE KNEW WHO YOU WAS AND INSTEAD OF loving US YOU Beated me! Cheated OΝ ΜΕ with MEN AND WOMAN YOUR a F**** DEMON WHO TRIED TO DESTROY MY LIFE,” added Maduka’s partner.
Jelicia further claimed, “YOU DONT TAKE CARE OF YOUR 1 and only SON! BECAUSE I DONT WANT TO BE WITH YOU I WILL NEVER FORGIVE YOU”
“BEING NICE AND PEACEFULL BRINGS YOU NO WHERE YOUR A RAT and i wish I WAS JUSR LIKE YOU but i tried for My son to be a good co parent to erase your wrong doings because you made me believe that i was the problem !!!” added the model - who shares a son with Maduka.
Seemingly responding to the allegations – Cardi B, who first sparked dating rumours with the Brazilian football star after their encounter at Paris Fashion Week 2026 took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, July 20, to share a video.
Cardi B began, “No cap, I'm really hip-hop's Britney Spears, like, a bitch out here feeling like motherfucking Britney.”
She continued, “because let me tell you something, right? A lot of these celebrities, like, you know I got all the tea on these celebrities, like, I know who fucking who and was doing what and all that shit, but guess what? Nobody reports about it.”
“You wanna know why? Because nobody gives a f***. But when it comes to me, the Brim, when it comes to me, b***, I can't even f****** in a m******* cup, bitch. Like, this shit is m****** crazy, but f*** it, you know what I'm saying? Like, you gotta take the good with the bad, like, it is what it is,” added the WAP crooner.
Before concluding her video, she added, “Like, people pay for this type of shit. People pay for this type of talk. People pay for this type of m******** talk. You know what I'm saying? Like, it's like, shit.”
In the video from Cardi B and Maduka's downtime in Italy - the mother of three could be seen sitting right next to the 28-year-old athlete at a giant dinner table.