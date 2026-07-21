Angie Katsanevas, Shawn Trujillo split: Fans cry ‘Real Housewives curse’ strikes again

Angie Katsanevas and Shawn Trujillo have called it quits.
On Monday, July 20, PEOPLE reported that The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City alum has separated from her husband after 27 years of marriage.
According to sources, “They have separated officially months ago but are focused on Elektra and trying to stay civil co-parents. Their business together is a big priority for them as well, that’s what they’re trying to figure out.”
Issues in their married life first unfolded during the filming of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 7 earlier this year, with an insider close to the cast revealing that Angie’s costars learned during production that she and Shawn had already separated.
Fans’ reactions
Shortly after Angie Katsanevas and Shawn Trujillo’s split news made its way on the internet, fans expressed their shock and called it the “Housewives curse.”
For those unfamiliar, the “Real Housewives curse” is an idea that joining the reality TV show leads to divorce or personal tragedy as some of the examples include Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky, and Dorit and Paul Kemsley.
“The housewives curse strikes again kmt,” commented a fan on Instagram.
Another cried, “the real housewife curse.”
Meanwhile, several others blamed Shawn’s alleged affairs with men and infidelity for the couple’s separation.
“Hopefully he can live his truth now,” wrote a first with a multi-colored flag emoji that represents the LGBTQ+ community.
A second penned, “He can go finally go find his man hunni,” while a third stated, “Good for her he was a walking red pill loser. Release him to the maga gays!”
Angie Katsanevas and Shawn Trujillo relationship
At the age of 19, Angie Katsanevas met Shawn Trujillo for the first time at a hair salon where she was working as an assistant.
They tied the knot in 1999 and co-founded Lunatic Fringe Salons, which now has locations in Utah, Idaho and Ohio.
“I see this hot guy with huge muscles blow-drying hair, and I thought ‘I’ve got to get to know this guy.’ Good-looking, muscles and he could do my hair? It was love at first sight. Thirty years later, here we are,” she revealed in RHOSLC Season 4.
At the same time, rumors began circulating that Shawn was cheating on Angie with men. However, the couple denied the speculation.
Speaking on an October 2023 episode of Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen, Shawn said, “For me, it’s not a gay-straight thing, it’s an infidelity thing. We love our gay community, we’ve been embedded in it for 30 years now just based on what we do for our business.”
The pair shares only one child, 15-year-old daughter Elektra.