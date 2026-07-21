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  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 21 minutes ago
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Ryan Reynolds announces exciting 'Deadpool 4' update, fans react

The 'Free Guy' star makes major confirmation about his new film 'Deadpool 4'

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 21 minutes ago
Ryan Reynolds announces exciting Deadpool 4 update, fans react
Ryan Reynolds announces exciting 'Deadpool 4' update, fans react

Ryan Reynolds is set to reprise his role in the fourth instalment of Deadpool.

The 49-year-old Canadian-American actor and entrepreneur attended the 2026 Fanatics Festival in New York City over the weekend, where he spilt the beans about his possible role in the new movie. 

"There are a few really deep cuts that I think are missing behind the movies," Reynolds revealed as he took the stage.

During his appearance at the star-studded event, Blake Lively's husband teased, "I think a few deep cuts are missing from some of the comics. There’s certainly some stuff that I love that Fabian Nicieza wrote that is incredible. Gerry Duggan, who was a friend, was an incredible comic writer."

"There’s stuff upcoming. There’s eventually, you know, remotely another Deadpool film. It's going to be great," he continued.

The actor-producer didn’t give any additional details, and Marvel has not yet commented on the news.

Apart from Ryan Reynolds, several big names of Hollywood attended the 2026 Fanatics Festival, including Kevin Hart, Justin Bieber, Travis Scott, Jay-Z, Jason Sudeikis, Teyana Taylor and Spike Lee. 

Fans' reaction 

As the confirmation made it to the internet, fans began flooding their reactions, with one enthusiastically commenting, "I am so excited for another movie of Deadpool with Ryan and not another movie of "Green Lantern".

"Green Lantern," another said.

About Deadpool franchise 

It is important to note that Ryan Reynolds has been associated with the Deadpool franchise since 2004, when he was first approached by a studio executive who handed him the comics.

He officially debuted as Wade Wilson in X-Men Origins: Wolverine in 2009 and later headlined the character’s first standalone film, Deadpool, in 2016. 

Ryan last appeared in the superhit film, Deadpool & Wolverine, which was released in 2024.

The Proposal star was also known for his close bond with Hugh Jackman, as they have been sharing the big screen since 2009 released X-Men Origins: Wolverine.  

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