Lamine Yamal’s girlfriend gives clarification as fake tweet goes viral amid cheating claims

Lamine Yamal’s new ladylove Inés García Santos has issued a much-needed update after a lengthy tweet, which appeared to be a response to the ongoing controversy surrounding her past relationship, went viral.
Just days after making her and Lamine’s relationship public with a heartfelt Instagram post, Inés García found herself at the center of a shocking controversy stemmed from a comment underneath her former boyfriend’s post gained traction on social media.
An alleged Instagram post from May, featuring the beauty influencer cozying upto her ex at what appeared to be a wedding started making rounds on the internet after some influencers used is as evidence to prove that she dumped her former partner after receiving a message from Lamine – who turned 19 on July 9.
As the controversy intensified an X account claiming to be Ines’s seemingly revealed her stance on the ongoing speculations surrounding her past relation.
“I never thought that sharing something so simple would turn into this,” read the tweet.
It continued, “I've spent hours reading the comments and, although I'm trying to tough it out, I'm a person too. Behind this account is someone who feels, who cries, who makes mistakes, and who doesn't stop being human just because she's in a relationship.”
“I understand that not everyone has to like everyone else. I understand criticism when it's respectful. But there's a huge difference between having an opinion and taking the time to humiliate, insult, or wish the worst on someone you don't even know,” added the alleged X post.
However, much to everyone’s surprise, Ines turned to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday July 21, 2026, to issue an official statement clearing the air on the “fake tweet”.
“Hi!!! My only official accounts are this one on Instagram and @inesitii on TikTok,” she wrote.
The social media star further noted, “The rest is fake, as is all the information posted by accounts that aren't mine. I already said I don't have Twitter. Thank you!”