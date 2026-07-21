Sports
  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
Sports

Lamine Yamal’s girlfriend gives clarification as fake tweet goes viral amid cheating claims

Inés García Santos breaks silence after a fake tweet addressing rumours she cheated on her ex for Lamine Yamal goes viral

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Lamine Yamal’s girlfriend gives clarification as fake tweet goes viral amid cheating claims
Lamine Yamal’s girlfriend gives clarification as fake tweet goes viral amid cheating claims

Lamine Yamal’s new ladylove Inés García Santos has issued a much-needed update after a lengthy tweet, which appeared to be a response to the ongoing controversy surrounding her past relationship, went viral.

Just days after making her and Lamine’s relationship public with a heartfelt Instagram post, Inés García found herself at the center of a shocking controversy stemmed from a comment underneath her former boyfriend’s post gained traction on social media.

An alleged Instagram post from May, featuring the beauty influencer cozying upto her ex at what appeared to be a wedding started making rounds on the internet after some influencers used is as evidence to prove that she dumped her former partner after receiving a message from Lamine – who turned 19 on July 9.

Lamine Yamal’s girlfriend gives clarification as fake tweet goes viral amid cheating claims

As the controversy intensified an X account claiming to be Ines’s seemingly revealed her stance on the ongoing speculations surrounding her past relation.


“I never thought that sharing something so simple would turn into this,” read the tweet.

It continued, “I've spent hours reading the comments and, although I'm trying to tough it out, I'm a person too. Behind this account is someone who feels, who cries, who makes mistakes, and who doesn't stop being human just because she's in a relationship.”

Lamine Yamal’s girlfriend gives clarification as fake tweet goes viral amid cheating claims

“I understand that not everyone has to like everyone else. I understand criticism when it's respectful. But there's a huge difference between having an opinion and taking the time to humiliate, insult, or wish the worst on someone you don't even know,” added the alleged X post.

Lamine Yamal’s girlfriend gives clarification as fake tweet goes viral amid cheating claims

However, much to everyone’s surprise, Ines turned to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday July 21, 2026, to issue an official statement clearing the air on the “fake tweet”.

“Hi!!! My only official accounts are this one on Instagram and @inesitii on TikTok,” she wrote.

Lamine Yamal’s girlfriend gives clarification as fake tweet goes viral amid cheating claims

The social media star further noted, “The rest is fake, as is all the information posted by accounts that aren't mine. I already said I don't have Twitter. Thank you!”

Jordyn Brooks, Dolphins agree to $51.3 million contract extension
Jordyn Brooks, Dolphins agree to $51.3 million contract extension
Tour de France: Brandon McNulty crashes after road rage incident before stage 16
Tour de France: Brandon McNulty crashes after road rage incident before stage 16
Karl Ravech, Tom Pelissero brace for ESPN layoff after Ryan Clark exit: Here’s why
Karl Ravech, Tom Pelissero brace for ESPN layoff after Ryan Clark exit: Here’s why
David Beckham joins Fortnite with new icon series collection
David Beckham joins Fortnite with new icon series collection
Blox Fruits codes for July 2026 to unlock powerful capablities
Blox Fruits codes for July 2026 to unlock powerful capablities
GTA 6 trailer 3 release: When could Rockstar unveil next trailer?
GTA 6 trailer 3 release: When could Rockstar unveil next trailer?
Lamine Yamal’s girlfriend Inés García cheated on her ex for football star? Find out
Lamine Yamal’s girlfriend Inés García cheated on her ex for football star? Find out
FIFA opens disciplinary investigation into Argentina after 2026 World Cup final chaos
FIFA opens disciplinary investigation into Argentina after 2026 World Cup final chaos
FIFA crops Donald Trump out of Spain’s official World Cup victory photo
FIFA crops Donald Trump out of Spain’s official World Cup victory photo
Cristiano Ronaldo ignites FIFA corruption debate after World Cup heartbreak
Cristiano Ronaldo ignites FIFA corruption debate after World Cup heartbreak
Travis Kelce flaunts Taylor Swift ring as he prepares for ‘last dance'
Travis Kelce flaunts Taylor Swift ring as he prepares for ‘last dance'
Lionel Messi makes ‘painful’ confession after Argentina’s World Cup final loss
Lionel Messi makes ‘painful’ confession after Argentina’s World Cup final loss

Popular News

NYC tornado watch issues warning of heavy downpour, wind gusts up, Yankees cancels game

NYC tornado watch issues warning of heavy downpour, wind gusts up, Yankees cancels game
55 minutes ago
Jordyn Brooks, Dolphins agree to $51.3 million contract extension

Jordyn Brooks, Dolphins agree to $51.3 million contract extension
an hour ago
Garmin CIRQA smart band launched: Check features, pricing, more

Garmin CIRQA smart band launched: Check features, pricing, more
2 hours ago