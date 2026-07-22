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  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 55 minutes ago
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Princess Kate shares emotional impact of chemotherapy during cancer recovery

Princess Kate first revealed her cancer diagnosis in March 2024

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 55 minutes ago
Princess Kate shares emotional impact of chemotherapy during cancer recovery
Princess Kate shares emotional impact of chemotherapy during cancer recovery

Princess Kate has candidly reflected on the challenges of chemotherapy, revealing that the treatment left her unable to read.

The Princess of Wales revealed she turned to colouring during chemotherapy after struggling to concentrate on reading.

Speaking during a recent visit to a cancer care hospital, Catherine opened up about the cognitive challenges she experienced during treatment.

"I don't know about you, but I didn't have the ability to read or really focus on anything," she told them, in footage that surfaced on social media on Tuesday.

Kate described the activity as "[just] a way of playing and losing yourself," explaining that it appealed to her precisely because it "did not require an end product, or an end finished piece."

Her experience reflected the widely recognised phenomenon known as "chemo brain" or "chemo fog," which can cause concentration and memory difficulties during cancer treatment.

Princess Kate shares emotional impact of chemotherapy during cancer recovery

Experts believed it may result from a combination of chemotherapy, stress, pain and disrupted sleep.

Princess Kate’s fondness for colouring books

Her fondness for colouring books became public in 2016 after Prince William mentioned it during an official engagement.

"Prince William actually said that his wife likes to colour in Secret Garden, which was really sweet," Ms Basford recounted to reporters at the time.

Kensington Palace later introduced a Catherine-themed colouring book, while the Princess has continued to champion creativity within her family.

During a visit to the National Federation of Women's Institutes last autumn, Catherine spoke about how crafting helps strengthen community bonds.

Princess Kate’s cancer diagnosis

Princess Kate first revealed her cancer diagnosis in March 2024 and concluded her course of chemotherapy that September.

By January 2025, Catherine announced she was in remission and gradually returned to royal duties.

Long before her diagnosis, she studied art history at the University of St Andrews, graduating in 2005.

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