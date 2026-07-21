King Charles, Camilla to reunite with King Felipe, Letizia on historic Spain State Visit

In a major royal reunion, King Charles and Queen Camilla will meet King Felipe and Queen Letizia during their upcoming state visit.
On Tuesday, July 21, Hello! reported that the British monarch and queen will embark on a state visit to Spain next year, reuniting with the Spanish Royal Couple.
While it is confirmed that the visit will take place in 2027, official dates are yet to be announced by the Buckingham Palace.
The upcoming trip will mark the UK’s first state visit to Spain since 1988, making it a significant move.
Previously, the late Queen Elizabeth II, along with her husband Prince Philip, visited the country in 1988, meeting Felipe’s parents, King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia.
Notably, the upcoming trip is particularly significant as it will be Charles’s first visit to Spain as the King of the UK, and Felipe’s first time welcoming him since ascending the Spanish throne.
According to the outlet, it is also unclear whether Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia will join their parents. However, if they will, they could make their tiara debut at the state banquet.
King Charles III and King Felipe VI past meetings
King Charles III and King Felipe Vi have known each other for decades through European royal and diplomatic circles.
Their first encounter was back in 1986 when the then-Prince Felipe attended the wedding of Charles’s younger brother Prince Andrew with Sarah Ferguson.
In 1997, they met at the funeral of Charles’s ex-wife, Princess Diana, followed by Charles’s visit to Spain as the Prince of Wales to attend nuptials of Felipe and Letizia in 2004.
The following year, the Spanish Royals travelled to the UK for the wedding ceremony of Charles and Camilla, and in 2011 to attend Prince William and Princess Kate’s marriage.
In 2017, three years after ascending the Spanish throne, Felipe, joined by Queen Letizia, visited the UK on a State Visit hosted by the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Moreover, King Felipe VI also visited the UK in 2021, 2022, and 2023, to attend the funerals of Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II, and the coronation of Charles.
Between 2024 and 2025, Charles and Felipe met at various European royal gatherings and diplomatic events, however, their interaction was not formally recorded.