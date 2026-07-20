Queen Camilla goes solo for major duty as King Charles makes crucial decision for UK

Queen Camilla made an impactful move during her latest solo engagement.
On Monday, July 20, royal reporter Rebecca English took to Instagram to share that the British Queen stepped out solo for a major duty, departing London.
For her latest outing, the 78-year-old Royal visited Ditchingham’s Emmaus Norfolk & Waveney, a charity that supports homeless people by providing accommodation, therapy, and work opportunities.
In the caption, Rebecca shared, “Queen Camilla today spoke of the ‘brilliant’ work of a charity which helps homeless men and women, many of whom who have experienced deep personal trauma, turn their lives around.”
“Her Majesty was visiting @emmausnorfolkwaveney which offers accommodation, therapy and practical work experience on the site of a former nunnery, which is now the first in the UK to offer separate accommodation and services for nine women,” she continued.
During the visit, Camilla spoke with residents who shared their difficult life experiences, including domestic abuse, homelessness, addiction, and sexual violence.
Several credited the charity with helping them rebuild their lives, regain confidence, and reconnect with their families.
“In their residential centre she spoke to three of the current ‘companions’, one of whom shared a heartbreaking tale of how her children were taken into care when she became a victim of domestic violence, leaving her to turn to alcohol abuse,” the caption stated.
It added, “The woman - who cannot be named - has been at the centre for 11 months and told the queen that it had helped her to ‘get sober’ and ‘see my kids as well.’”
Another young girl told the Queen that she had been the victim of sexual violence growing up and found it difficult to navigate life and hold down a job.
“So I joined the women’s project and have really changed as a person,” she told Camilla, adding, “It was a huge decision to come here. In a lot of ways it saved my life.”
At the charity, Queen Camilla also inaugurated a new Book Nook, a dedicated reading corner and library created in partnership with The Queen’s Reading Room.
King Charles makes crucial decision for UK
Queen Camilla’s outing comes around the same time when King Charles spent a busy day at Buckingham Palace, making a crucial decision for the United Kingdom.
After accepting Prime Minister Keir Starmer's resignation, the monarch appointed Andrew Burnham as the new PM of the nation.