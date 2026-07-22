Kensington Palace drops Prince George’s new photo with Kate, William’s sweet birthday wish

Prince George marks his 13th birthday in a style!
The Prince and Princess of Wales are celebrating their eldest son, Prince George's miletone birthday today, July 22, with a heartfelt wish.
Sharing a beaming photo of the future King in a black two-piece paired with a white button-up shirt, Kensington Palace shared a wish from Kate Middleton and Prince William, "Happy 13th Birthday, George!"
George's 13th birthday garnered immense praises with Royal fans gushing over the fact that he looks all grown-up.
One user commented, "He was once Baby Cambridge with those chubby, rosy cheeks, and now he has grown into a young man. Time flies! Happiest birthday to our Prince George!"
"How on Earth is he already 13?? Wasn’t he just in New Zealand and Australia with his many facial expressions Happy Birthday not so little Prince George," gushed another.
"Wishing Prince George the happiest birthday. Can't believe he is already 13 but it's wonderful to see him growing up with his siblings. He is such handsome young boy," noted a third.
One user wished, "Happy Birthday Your Royal Highness - such a lovely grown up portrait. Hope he has a absolutely wonderful day"
"such a handsome young prince! well of course look at the parents happy birthday george!" a fourth commented.
King Charles grandson, whose full name is George Alexander Louis was born on July 22, 2013, at St. Mary's Hospital's Lindo Wing in London, the same hospital where his father, Prince William, was born.