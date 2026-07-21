Prince Harry eyes more UK visits with Meghan, Archie and Lilibet

Prince Harry is reportedly planning more visits to the UK with Meghan Markle and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
The 41-year-old duke is now said to be "hoping" for further family get-togethers in Britain after his family reunion with King Charles and Queen Camilla at Highgrove in Gloucestershire earlier this month.
He was"buoyed" and "energised" following a private gathering earlier this month, where Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, were reunited with King Charles for the first time in four years.
At the same time, Prince Harry continues his campaign for taxpayer-funded security while in the UK.
A source told Hello: "He will pursue it until RAVEC agrees to enact the terms of reference that were made clear in front of a judge in the judicial review.
They mentioned, “It's about the Home Office doing what they committed to in court."
The Duke argued that a Risk Management Board should be convened to assess the level of threat against him.
Prince Harry security issues
The security dispute began after Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and their automatic police protection was removed.
Notably, after leaving frontline royal roles in 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex lost their automatic police security, triggering a prolonged legal fight over protection.
Prince Harry travelled to London alone, with security concerns reportedly preventing Meghan and their children from joining him.
Although offered accommodation at Buckingham Palace, he did not stay there, and Meghan also skipped the public engagements marking one year until the 2027 Invictus Games.
Meghan reunited with the Duke at Highgrove for the private family meeting following the couple's European holiday.
Prince Harry’s UK next trip
The Duke's next scheduled visit to Britain is for the WellChild awards in September, a ceremony he has attended annually.
He will also return for the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham, having participated in the one-year countdown celebrations earlier this month.