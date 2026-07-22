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  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 39 minutes ago
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King Charles honors second-in-line Prince George on his birthday with touching tribute

Royal Family marks Prince George's birthday with heartfelt birthday tribute on Instagram

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 39 minutes ago
King Charles honors second-in-line Prince George on his birthday with touching tribute
King Charles honors second-in-line Prince George on his birthday with touching tribute

King Charles III is celebrating his eldest grandson, Prince George's birthday with a heartfelt tribute.

The firstborn of Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton turned 13 on Wednesday, July 22nd, and His Majesty led the birthday tribute for his beloved grandson.

Buckingham Palace turned to the British Royal Family's official Instagram stories to re-share the newly released portrait of George by his parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, on their social media.

Alongside the portrait, the 78-year-old monarch penned a sweet birthday wish that read, "Happy 13th Birthday to Prince George!"

P.C. Royal Family/Instagram
P.C. Royal Family/Instagram 

King added the little one's royal title "Prince" in his tribute as if he wanted to correct George's parents, who forgot to mention it in their tribute.

This birthday message is followed by Kensington Palace's wish; the proud parents dropped the ravishing snap of their grown-up son, who is seen wearing a blue suit with a white button-down shirt.

William and Kate also added a caption, "Happy 13th Birthday, George!" the two forgot to mention their eldest one's royal title.

However, when the future King and Queen celebrated their only daughter, Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, and their youngest son, Prince Louis's special days, they mentioned their titles in their post.

Inside the royal family and the life of Prince George

For those unaware, Prince George of Wales is the eldest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton, whom they welcomed on July 22, 2013.

They announced his birthday while the couple was spotted leaving St Mary's Hospital in London, England.

At the time, William was the second-in-line of succession, as his grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, was alive.

After her death in September 2022, the Prince of Wales became first in the line to the British throne as the heir apparent to King Charles III, and his son, Prince George, is currently second in line to the British throne. 

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