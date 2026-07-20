Prince William ‘incredibly saddened’ as he mourns Kevin Keegan’s death

Prince William is “incredibly saddened” to hear about a tragic loss.
The Prince of Wales took to his official Instagram Stories on Monday, July 20, to mourn the death of Kevin Keegan in an emotional statement.
In the Story, the future king re-shared England football team’s post that reported about the late football icon’s death at the age of 75.
“Incredibly saddened to hear of the passing of Kevin Keegan,” penned William.
He continued, “A truly remarkable footballer and manager who inspired generations with his talent, passion and love of the game. Above all, he will be remembered as a kind and generous man.”
The father of three also sent a warm message to Keegan’s family, writing, “Our thoughts are with his family and all who knew him. W.”
Kevin Keegan dies at 75
In a somber statement by Kevin Keegan’s family, it was shared that the football star passed away at the age of 75 after a fierce battle with cancer.
"It is with immense sadness that we announce that Kevin Keegan has passed away at the age of 75," read the statement, continuing, "The former England player and manager had been battling cancer and was surrounded by his wife and daughters in his final moments.”
Furthermore, Kevin’s family has requested for some privacy to cope up with this time of distress and pain, writing, "Kevin, a double Ballon D'or winner, was a much loved husband, father and grandfather. The family would like to thank Kevin's incredible medical team for all their support. This is a hugely difficult time and they are requesting space and privacy."
About Kevin Keegan
Born on February 14, 1951, Joseph Kevin Keegan, famously known as King Kev and Mighty Mouse, was an English footballer and manager.
He was widely regarded as one of England’s greatest players.