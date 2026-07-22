Meghan Markle reopens Royal Family’s ‘old wounds’ in Oprah Winfrey interview

Meghan Markle’s scathing claim about her life in Royal Family during the initial years of her marriage with Prince Harry resurfaced just days after her secret reunion with King Charles in the UK.
The Duchess of Sussex left the UK with Harry in 2020, two years after their marriage and moved to the US.
In 2021, Meghan and Harry sat down with the American host, Oprah Winfrey for their first-ever TV tell-all since stepping down from their Royal duties and moving to the US.
Making a shocking admission about her time in the Royal Family, Meghan told Oprah that despite being outspoken about everything all her life, especially women rights, she was silent.
This confession from Meghan prompted Oprah to confirm “if she was silent” or “silenced” to which the duchess swiftly responded, “the latter.”
Now years after the interview created waves online and sparked immense backlash, Oprah has reacted to this viral moment in her new sit-down with Vanity Fair.
In a video shared by the aforementioned outlet’s Instagram Page – Oprah was made to reflect on the exact same moment with Harry’s wife.
After patiently watching the video, Oprah subtly took a jab at herself imitating her zipped-lip gesture while jokingly stressing on the words, “silenced”.
“I don't know where the hell that came from” said the host while admitting that has never used this gesture since then.
She went on to clarify the reason why she asked the As Ever founder, “Were you silence or were you silenced?”
“I wanted to be clear, because was she silenced? Were people telling her not to talk? That’s why I said,” Oprah confirmed.
“I said it for clarification because I didn’t want later to hear, ‘well not, it wasn’t that, it was really that I was silenced. They wouldn’t let me talk. So it was all for clarification” added the American host.