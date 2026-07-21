King Charles makes surprise Cambridge visit after key meeting with Andy Burnham  

After making a key decision for his Kingdom at Buckingham Palace, King Charles III has made a solo trip to Cambridge.
On Monday, July 20th, His Majesty's office confirmed that the monarch has travelled to Cambridge for his official first visit to the Eco-Mosque, which is also the first Eco-Mosque in Europe.
Taking to the Instagram handle of the British Royal Family, Buckingham Palace's aides released the exclusive glimpses of Charles meeting with the organisers of the place of worship.
Apart from the carousel of photos, they also issued a brief message that read, "In Cambridge today, The King visited Europe’s first Eco-Mosque."
"Cambridge Central Mosque is notable for its architectural quality, environmental leadership and role as a place of worship and community engagement," they added.
Notably, the statement continued explaining, "The sustainability-focused mosque combines its design, energy-efficient systems and renewable energy generation to significantly reduce carbon emissions."
"The King also officially opened the New Whittle Laboratory, an aerospace and energy laboratory based at the University of Cambridge," they noted.
Speaking about His Majesty's pious trip, Türkiye President, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, has also welcomed his visit as he labelled the decision "highly meaningful."
In a written message, the Turkish politician said it is "a symbol of solidarity against discrimination and respect against hatred."
When the Europe's first Eco-Mossque established?
For those unaware, Europe's first eco-mosque, the Cambridge Central Mosque in the United Kingdom, opened its doors for regular worship and the public in April 2019.
The mosque was formally opened in a ceremony later that year on December 5th, 2019.
King Charles holds crucial talks with newly appointed prime minister
King Charles made this solo trip right after he appointed Andy Burnham as prime minister after firmly accepting Keir Starmer’s resignation.
This announcement was revealed after a month, when Keir revealed he must quit the position in the wake of increasing conflicts and political instability.
However, the Palace's aides addressed his decision as King Charles was delighted to host the newly appointed prime minister, "His Majesty received in audience the Rt Hon Andrew Burnham MP and requested him to form a new Administration."