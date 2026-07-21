Princess Anne subtly 'approves' Meghan Markle and King Charles reunion during Thai trip  

Princess Anne has seemingly approved Meghan Markle and King Charles III's secret reunion in the United Kingdom.
The Princess Royal – who was exploring Thailand alongside her husband Sir Timothy Laurence after nearly 40 years has made a move that has sent the internet into a frenzy.
During her two-day trip to Thailand, Anne, 75, attended a special gala performance at the Thai National Theatre in Bangkok.
For the noble occasion, the youngest sister of His Majesty opted for a "Meghan Dress" which is especially customised by the British brand Hobbs, sold via John Lewis & Partners in collaboration with the Duchess of Sussex.
GB News reported that the Meghan Tiered Broderie Detail Dress is currently featured in the retailer's summer sale for £119, down from its original price of £189.
The attire was a navy-blue midi-dress which she paired with a matching scarf and heels.
As the choice of dress was admired by fans, Her Royal Highness's new outfit was also dubbed the seal of approval regarding the reunion of King Charles III with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and their two kids, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five.
The 78-year-old British monarch – who initially snubbed the Duke of Sussex after he accepted his cancer-stricken father’s offer to stay at Buckingham Palace, which was later turned down by His Majesty's aides.
Despite ongoing tensions, the estranged father met with the Sussexes off-camera, which also saw Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton left out.
Meghan Markle and King Charles' secret reunion in UK
The reunion took place at King Charles' Highgrove residence and has now seemingly been approved by none other than Princess Anne as she publicly wore a dress which was previously associated with Meghan Markle.
As of now, the hardest-working member of the royal family has yet to confirm these approval reports.
Notably, Princess Anne and her husband, Sir Tim Laurence, recently completed a five-day diplomatic tour of Asia on behalf of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.
They travelled to Bangkok, Thailand, for two days, which was followed by another trip to South Korea.