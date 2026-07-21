Royal
  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
Royal

Princess Anne subtly 'approves' Meghan Markle and King Charles reunion during Thai trip

The Princess Royal concluded her two days trip to Bangkok, Thailand, with her husband Sir Timothy Laurence

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Princess Anne subtly approves Meghan Markle and King Charles reunion during Thai trip
Princess Anne subtly 'approves' Meghan Markle and King Charles reunion during Thai trip  

Princess Anne has seemingly approved Meghan Markle and King Charles III's secret reunion in the United Kingdom.

The Princess Royal – who was exploring Thailand alongside her husband Sir Timothy Laurence after nearly 40 years has made a move that has sent the internet into a frenzy.

During her two-day trip to Thailand, Anne, 75, attended a special gala performance at the Thai National Theatre in Bangkok. 

For the noble occasion, the youngest sister of His Majesty opted for a "Meghan Dress" which is especially customised by the British brand Hobbs, sold via John Lewis & Partners in collaboration with the Duchess of Sussex. 

GB News reported that the Meghan Tiered Broderie Detail Dress is currently featured in the retailer's summer sale for £119, down from its original price of £189.

The attire was a navy-blue midi-dress which she paired with a matching scarf and heels.

As the choice of dress was admired by fans, Her Royal Highness's new outfit was also dubbed the seal of approval regarding the reunion of King Charles III with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and their two kids, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five.

The 78-year-old British monarch – who initially snubbed the Duke of Sussex after he accepted his cancer-stricken father’s offer to stay at Buckingham Palace, which was later turned down by His Majesty's aides.

P.C. Gb News
P.C. Gb News 

Despite ongoing tensions, the estranged father met with the Sussexes off-camera, which also saw Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton left out.

Meghan Markle and King Charles' secret reunion in UK 

The reunion took place at King Charles' Highgrove residence and has now seemingly been approved by none other than Princess Anne as she publicly wore a dress which was previously associated with Meghan Markle.

As of now, the hardest-working member of the royal family has yet to confirm these approval reports.

Notably, Princess Anne and her husband, Sir Tim Laurence, recently completed a five-day diplomatic tour of Asia on behalf of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

They travelled to Bangkok, Thailand, for two days, which was followed by another trip to South Korea. 

Prince Harry eyes more UK visits with Meghan, Archie and Lilibet
Prince Harry eyes more UK visits with Meghan, Archie and Lilibet
King Charles makes surprise Cambridge visit after key meeting with Andy Burnham
King Charles makes surprise Cambridge visit after key meeting with Andy Burnham
Prince Harry calls out James Corden after 'too posh' remark
Prince Harry calls out James Corden after 'too posh' remark
Prince William ‘incredibly saddened’ as he mourns Kevin Keegan’s death
Prince William ‘incredibly saddened’ as he mourns Kevin Keegan’s death
Queen Camilla goes solo for major duty as King Charles makes crucial decision for UK
Queen Camilla goes solo for major duty as King Charles makes crucial decision for UK
Late Duchess of Kent leaves multi-million Pound estate to her family
Late Duchess of Kent leaves multi-million Pound estate to her family
Buckingham Palace appoints Andy Burnham PM after final meeting with Keir Starmer
Buckingham Palace appoints Andy Burnham PM after final meeting with Keir Starmer
Prince Harry reveals host country for 2029 Invictus Games in major announcement
Prince Harry reveals host country for 2029 Invictus Games in major announcement
Crown Prince Haakon marks 53rd birthday as Norway recovers from tragic Drammen fire
Crown Prince Haakon marks 53rd birthday as Norway recovers from tragic Drammen fire
King Felipe VI cheers Spain's World Cup glory with proud message
King Felipe VI cheers Spain's World Cup glory with proud message
FIFA World Cup 2026: King Felipe, Queen Letizia enjoy Spain Vs Argentina finale with daughters
FIFA World Cup 2026: King Felipe, Queen Letizia enjoy Spain Vs Argentina finale with daughters
Meghan Markle dad's emotional reaction on Archie, Lilibet's meeting with King Charles revealed
Meghan Markle dad's emotional reaction on Archie, Lilibet's meeting with King Charles revealed

Popular News

Drinking up to five cups of coffee daily may be safe, study

Drinking up to five cups of coffee daily may be safe, study
6 minutes ago
Taylor Swift's wedding hit by fresh drama as planner's legal troubles emerge

Taylor Swift's wedding hit by fresh drama as planner's legal troubles emerge
an hour ago
X rolls out rebuild Android app for improved user experience

X rolls out rebuild Android app for improved user experience
an hour ago