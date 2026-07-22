Crown Prince Haakon speaks out on wife Mette-Marit's recovery after transplant

Crown Prince Haakon of Norway has shared a positive update on Crown Princess Mette-Marit following her recent lung transplant.
Mette-Marit’s husband shared the update this week from the town of Krokstadelva, where he met with residents and rescue workers battling the massive Drammen wildfire.
Asked about his wife’s health, Crown Prince Haakon, 53, told reporters, “Fortunately, things are improving, thank you. But it’s only the beginning of a long road to recovery.”
Crown Prince Haakon of Norway undergone a successful lung transplant
The Royal House of Norway announced on June 17 that Crown Princess Mette-Marit, 52, had undergone a successful lung transplant after being placed on the transplant waiting list earlier that month.
Mette-Marit, who was diagnosed with chronic pulmonary fibrosis in 2018, had recently appeared in public wearing a nasal oxygen tube before being placed on the lung transplant waiting list.
After the surgery, Arnt Fiane described the procedure as successful to date and praised the hospital staff behind the operation.
“We are delighted that everything has progressed well so far. In accordance with standard practice for all recent transplant recipients, Her Royal Highness the Crown Princess will remain admitted to Oslo University Hospital Rikshospitalet for several weeks to come,” added Are Holm, senior consultant and respiratory specialist at Oslo University Hospital, Rikshospitalet.
The hospital stay was described as a “routine procedure to adjust medication, manage any potential complications and undertake rehabilitation.”
Princess Ingrid Alexandra recently returned from Australia and will spend the fall 2026 semester at the University of Oslo to stay close to her family.
Her brother, Prince Sverre Magnus, is also set to begin university in Europe. Following their mother's surgery, the siblings traveled to the U.S. to represent Norway's royal family during the country's World Cup campaign.
Mette-Marit's summer has also been overshadowed by the conviction of her son, Marius Borg Høiby, who was sentenced to four years in prison in June.
While the Crown Princess has not commented publicly, Crown Prince Haakon said the family sympathizes with everyone affected by the case.