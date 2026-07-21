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  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Jessica Chastain turns sinister in spine-chilling ‘Other Mommy’ trailer, fans react

Jessica Chastain sends chills in haunting supernatural role in upcoming movie ‘Other Mommy’ trailer

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Jessica Chastain turns sinister in spine-chilling ‘Other Mommy’ trailer, fans react
Jessica Chastain turns sinister in spine-chilling ‘Other Mommy’ trailer, fans react

Jessica Chastain is soon coming to take horror to new heights.

On Tuesday, July 21, Universal Pictures UK released the spine-chilling trailer for Chastain’s upcoming supernatural horror film Other Mommy, haunting fans.

The trailer begins with showing an eight-year-old girl named Bela, who becomes attached to a mysterious woman that looks exactly like her mother.

Chastain plays both Bela’s real mom and the creepy lookalike, making it difficult for the family to tell who is real.

As the trailer continues, the eerie lookalike begins acting in disturbing and unnatural ways like cooking for Bela, crawling beneath a kitchen table with her body twisted, leaving the family terrified.

Chaos erupts when Bela’s parents realize that the sinister being poses a deadly threat to their daughter, forcing them into a desperate battle to protect their young girl.

Other Mommy trailer


Fans’ reactions

The chilling trailer left fans haunted, as one of them commented, “This looks like that horror short with the mother and daughter hiding from the mimic monster…….if so this is about to be so sick.”

“under the table got me lol,” said another.

A third expressed, “yo wtf. I got jumpscare from the Trailer.”

About Other Mommy

Directed by Rob Savage and penned by Nathan Elston, Other Mommy is an upcoming American supernatural horror film.

Other Mommy plot

Jessica Chastain in Other Mommy trailer
Jessica Chastain in Other Mommy trailer

According to IMDb, Other Mommy shows, “Bela, an 8-year-old girl living in a home with marital problems, confronts a sinister entity that comes out of her closet. The presence, who she calls "Other Mommy," becomes increasingly threatening to her and her family.”

Other Mommy release date

Jessica Chastain starrer Other Mommy is slated to run in cinemas from October 9, 2026.

Other Mommy cast

The ensemble cast of Other Mommy includes Jessica Chastain, Jay Duplass, Arabella Olivia Clark, Dichen Lachman, Arian Moayed, Karen Allen, Sean Kaufman, Adam Silver, and Rosie Anne O’Gorman.

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