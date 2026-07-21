Entertainment
  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

‘Friends’ star reveals daughter’s 'tough' cancer battle in heartbreaking post

Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Friends’ costar shares about daughter’s ‘tough’ battle against bone cancer

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
‘Friends’ star reveals daughter’s tough cancer battle in heartbreaking post
‘Friends’ star reveals daughter’s 'tough' cancer battle in heartbreaking post

Lauren Tom has a “tough news” to share.

The Friends star took to Instagram on Monday, July 20, to share a heartbreaking update, revealing that her “beautiful daughter” Ellie, 25, has been battling osteosarcoma, a kind of bone cancer.

Alongside a carousel of her daughter’s snaps, Lauren emotionally wrote, “I wanted to share some tough news today…”

“This is my beautiful daughter, Ellie. She is currently battling osteosarcoma, (bone cancer) and my family and I are doing everything we can to aid in her healing,” she continued.

The 64-year-old American actress, who played Ross Gellar’s girlfriend and fellow palaeontologist Julie in Friends, stated, “I am reminded of the Fred Rogers quote, “When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.’”


The King of the Hill actress, in the statement, expressed gratitude to her friends, family, and the medical team at Cedars-Sinai for their unwavering support, love, and care, adding that she was deeply touched by the kindness and generosity shown to her.

“Ellie is an amazing, deep, sensitive, wise, strong, brave, intelligent, and funny soul. Beautiful inside and out. We have a long journey ahead of us.. would you be so kind to keep Ellie in your prayers for a complete recovery, and perhaps leave a comment for her here, or on her account? @eliatom,” she added.

David Schwimmer and Lauren Tom in Friends
David Schwimmer and Lauren Tom in Friends

About Lauren Tom

Lauren Tom is an American actress who gained widespread attention for her roles in 1993’s The Joy Luck Club and 1995’s sitcom Friends.

She is currently playing recurring role in Iron Man and His Awesome Friends, which is based on Marvel Comics characters.

NewJeans unveils first four-member content, sparking fans' backlash: 'deeply disturbing'
NewJeans unveils first four-member content, sparking fans' backlash: 'deeply disturbing'
Jessica Chastain turns sinister in spine-chilling ‘Other Mommy’ trailer, fans react
Jessica Chastain turns sinister in spine-chilling ‘Other Mommy’ trailer, fans react
Delta Goodrem to hit the road across UK and Europe with Pure World Tour
Delta Goodrem to hit the road across UK and Europe with Pure World Tour
'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' final trailer reveals Peter Parker struggling against multiple villains
'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' final trailer reveals Peter Parker struggling against multiple villains
Tom Holland, Zendaya serve couple goals in black fits at ‘Spider-Man 4’ Mexico premiere
Tom Holland, Zendaya serve couple goals in black fits at ‘Spider-Man 4’ Mexico premiere
Kaylee Hottle, ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ star dies at 18: Father Joshua reveals cause of death
Kaylee Hottle, ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ star dies at 18: Father Joshua reveals cause of death
Harry Styles calls off São Paulo concert over 'health issue' just hours before show
Harry Styles calls off São Paulo concert over 'health issue' just hours before show
Charlie Puth subtly calls out Billie Eilish over past 'lazy' parents remarks
Charlie Puth subtly calls out Billie Eilish over past 'lazy' parents remarks
Angie Katsanevas, Shawn Trujillo split: Fans cry ‘Real Housewives curse’ strikes again
Angie Katsanevas, Shawn Trujillo split: Fans cry ‘Real Housewives curse’ strikes again
Taylor Swift's wedding hit by fresh drama as planner's legal troubles emerge
Taylor Swift's wedding hit by fresh drama as planner's legal troubles emerge
Cardi B calls herself ‘hip-hop’s Britney Spears’ as she reacts to reporting on her love life
Cardi B calls herself ‘hip-hop’s Britney Spears’ as she reacts to reporting on her love life
D4vd's murder case reaches major turning point as judge reviews evidence
D4vd's murder case reaches major turning point as judge reviews evidence

Popular News

NYC tornado watch issues warning of heavy downpour, wind gusts up, Yankees cancels game

NYC tornado watch issues warning of heavy downpour, wind gusts up, Yankees cancels game
59 minutes ago
Jordyn Brooks, Dolphins agree to $51.3 million contract extension

Jordyn Brooks, Dolphins agree to $51.3 million contract extension
an hour ago
Garmin CIRQA smart band launched: Check features, pricing, more

Garmin CIRQA smart band launched: Check features, pricing, more
2 hours ago