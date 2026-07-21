‘Friends’ star reveals daughter’s 'tough' cancer battle in heartbreaking post

Lauren Tom has a “tough news” to share.
The Friends star took to Instagram on Monday, July 20, to share a heartbreaking update, revealing that her “beautiful daughter” Ellie, 25, has been battling osteosarcoma, a kind of bone cancer.
Alongside a carousel of her daughter’s snaps, Lauren emotionally wrote, “I wanted to share some tough news today…”
“This is my beautiful daughter, Ellie. She is currently battling osteosarcoma, (bone cancer) and my family and I are doing everything we can to aid in her healing,” she continued.
The 64-year-old American actress, who played Ross Gellar’s girlfriend and fellow palaeontologist Julie in Friends, stated, “I am reminded of the Fred Rogers quote, “When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.’”
The King of the Hill actress, in the statement, expressed gratitude to her friends, family, and the medical team at Cedars-Sinai for their unwavering support, love, and care, adding that she was deeply touched by the kindness and generosity shown to her.
“Ellie is an amazing, deep, sensitive, wise, strong, brave, intelligent, and funny soul. Beautiful inside and out. We have a long journey ahead of us.. would you be so kind to keep Ellie in your prayers for a complete recovery, and perhaps leave a comment for her here, or on her account? @eliatom,” she added.
About Lauren Tom
Lauren Tom is an American actress who gained widespread attention for her roles in 1993’s The Joy Luck Club and 1995’s sitcom Friends.
She is currently playing recurring role in Iron Man and His Awesome Friends, which is based on Marvel Comics characters.