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  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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NewJeans unveils first four-member content, sparking fans' backlash: 'deeply disturbing'

ADOR hints at a four-member comeback of NewJeans, without Danielle Marsh, after year-long legal battle

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 2 hours ago
NewJeans unveils first four-member content, sparking fans backlash: deeply disturbing
NewJeans unveils first four-member content, sparking fans' backlash: 'deeply disturbing'

NewJeans rings in their fourth debut anniversary with a possibility of a four-member comeback, sparking fans' disapproval.

At midnight July 22 KST, NewJeans dropped the first content as a group with several "2026 Summer of NewJeans" films and photos, featuring Hanni, Haerin, Minji and Hyein.

The video confirmed the return of Minji following the termination of Danielle's contract.

Moreover, the summer-themed rollout has fuelled speculations that NewJeans could be preparing its long-awaited return to music scenes after nearly two years of hiatus.


Fans react to 'forced' group photoshoot

The group photoshoot and individual teaser-style videos sparked fans' fury, who claimed that the girls looked "miserable" and were "forced" to participate following the court's decision.

NewJeans
NewJeans 

One fan noted, "This just doesn’t look right. It looks cheap and rushed and the girls looks miserable."

"Man this looks soulless, i hope the next 3 years pass quickly and they can end those damn contracts," another user on X said.

A third post read, "Their spark is dead like you can literally see it in them."

"This is so deeply disturbing to my core," added another fan.

What happened to NewJeans?

After becoming one of the most prominent acts of the 4th generation of K-pop, NewJeans career has been overshadowed by the highly publicised legal dispute between ADOR and former CEO Min Hee-jin, leading to the group halting their activities throughout 2025.

A major turning point came on October 30, 2025, when the Seoul Central District Court ruled that the members' exclusive contracts with ADOR remained legally valid.

Following the decision, Hanni, Haerin, and Hyein gradually returned to the agency, while ADOR later confirmed that discussions with Minji were progressing positively. 

Meanwhile, Danielle officially parted ways with the label at the end of 2025 and remains involved in an ongoing damages lawsuit filed by ADOR.

Danielle breaks silence with 'REVENGE' post

After the new videos and pictures of four members were shared on social media, Danielle also turned to her Instagram, sharing a selfie with the caption, "Life gets cloudy sometimes, but the light always finds its way back in. Until then, keep shining. Forever grateful."


The newly shared post also went viral, as fans noticed the 21-year-old wearing a hat, which had "REVENGE" written on it, leading to speculation that it might be a message for her former label.

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