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  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 29 minutes ago
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AI-generated 'The Odyssey' in the works as Elon Musk makes bold claims

The tech giant is gearing up to release a Grok 'The Odyssey' after slamming Christopher Nolan's work

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 29 minutes ago
AI-generated The Odyssey in the works as Elon Musk makes bold claims
AI-generated 'The Odyssey' in the works as Elon Musk makes bold claims

Elon Musk is not satisfied with Christopher Nolan's re-telling of The Odyssey and wants to make his own version, using artificial intelligence.

The Tesla founder, who has not shied away from publicly sharing his disapproval on several casting decisions, revealed on X that his AI tool, Grok Imagine, would make a "historically accurate" full-length feature version of Homer's ancient epic.

Musk shared that his AI-generated The Odyssey would be ready by the end of 2026.

"Before this year ends, Grok Imagine will make a full-length movie of The Odyssey that is historically accurate and true to the art of Homer," he posted alongside a 3-minute short of AI-generated The Odyssey.

Elon Musk / X
Elon Musk / X

Elon Musk wants 'an all-white' Odyssey?

Netizens questioned the historical accuracy of a fiction which includes six-headed monsters; however, it has been speculated that the tech mogul is referring to the racial element.

Musk was one of the leading voices who objected to the casting of Lupita Nyong'o as Helen of Troy. 

Lupita Nyongo
Lupita Nyong'o

In March he wrote that "Chris Nolan is an anti-White racist," claiming that he only cast the Black Panther actress because "He wants the awards". 

The billionaire was also seen supporting transphobic posts about Elliot Page, who many initially believed was playing Achilles. He was later confirmed to be playing Sinon, a Greek soldier from Ithaca.

Despite Elon Musk's backlash, The Odyssey continues to dominate the box office, and is speculated to become Nolan's highest-grossing film.


The film earned a massive $264 million in its worldwide opening weekend.

Starring Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Robert Pattinson in key roles, The Odyssey has hit theatres on July 17.

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