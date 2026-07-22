Jennifer Garner reveals hounding paparazzi incident during her marriage with ex Ben Affleck  

Jennifer Garner has left fans stunned with a shocking revelation about her past marriage to Ben Affleck.
The 13 Going on 30 actress has for the first time spoken about the hounding incident that impacted her kids, Violet, 20, Fin, 17, and Samuel, 12, when she was married to the Batman actor.
In a candid interview with Evan Ross Katz on his Netflix podcast Shut Up Evan, Garner, 53, opened up about how media personnel crossed their limits to get one perfect shot of her three children when they were minors.
"It was a danger to everyone around us; if I went through a yellow light, 15 cars would go through the red behind me. They would drive up onto people’s lawns, even on a hillside," the Alias actress noted.
She further shared that one of her kids even had to take a break from playing soccer because there were so many people chasing them.
"The [soccer] association asked us to stop [attending] because 20 cars were coming [to practice]; it wasn’t just about us. It was an industry that had gotten out of control," the Daredevil actress told Kats.
While promoting her new miniseries, The Five-Star Weekend, which debuts on Peacock on Thursday, July 9th, Garner also talked about her challenging journey to see a doctor when her kids got sick because of the paparazzi, who used to wait outside her residence to get a glimpse.
A hefty price Jennifer Garner's kids pay during her marriage with Ben Affleck
"There’s something wrong with that, and the kids are paying the price. Kids were getting knocked over coming out of preschool by photographers who were so hungry to get to Ben or me, trying to get to our kids," she remarked.
Jennifer Garner, who is also returning with Judy Greer for the Going on 30 reboot, was married to Ben Affleck for around thirteen years and now co-parents her kids with the Air director since they finalised their divorce in 2018.