Meghan Markle reveals sweet connection Archie, Lilibet share with King Charles

Meghan Markle has made a rare confession about her children in a new promotional video ahead of her appearance on MasterChef Australia.
In a video released on Wednesday, July 22, the Duchess of Sussex revealed that her kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are fond of a rather controversial food.
Meghan, who is appearing as the guest judge on Sunday's episode, selected a range of lemons, Australian honey, macadamia nuts and Brussels sprouts for the contestants to cook with.
During the selection process, she shared that Archie and Lilibet eat Brussels sprouts at home.
"My kids eat Brussels sprouts!" she gushed, with one person saying "that's impressive!" as many people don't like the vegetable due to its bitter taste.
Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet share favourite vegetable with their granddad
However, King Charles' youngest grandchildren have their favourite vegetable in common with their grandfather, who once said,"I rather like Brussels sprouts."
The episode was filmed during Prince Harry and Meghan's visit to Australia in April, and will be broadcast on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. local time.
Moreover, King Charles is also a fan of spinach, telling schoolchildren it's the "best thing in the world" as he visited the first RHS Sandringham Flower Show with Queen Camilla on Wednesday.
King Charles reunion with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet
The rare confession came weeks after King Charles reunited with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in the UK, marking it their first meeting in four years.
During Prince Harry's UK visit for the one-year countdown for the 2027 Invictus Games, the monarch hosted Harry and Meghan along with his grandkids at Highgrove House on Friday afternoon, July 10, 2026.
As it was a private family meeting, Buckingham Palace shared that they would not be posting any photographs from the reunion.