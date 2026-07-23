Royal
  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Prince Harry seeks peace with Prince William as future King puts forward key condition

The Duke of Sussex subtle 'peace offering' has met with similiar demand from both Prince William and Queen Camilla

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Prince Harry seeks peace with Prince William as future King puts forward key condition
Prince Harry seeks peace with Prince William as future King puts forward key condition

Ahead of the reunion between Prince Harry and King Charles during the Duke of Sussex's latest UK visit, Harry made a subtle effort to mend his bond with his estranged brother, Prince William.

During the UK trip linked to the 2027 Invictus Games, Harry made a sweet reference to William while speaking to a child at Birmingham Children's Hospital, sparking a frenzy among royal experts.

While chatting with 12-year-old Alex Hill during his hospital visit, the Duke discovered the youngster supported Aston Villa and said, "Aston Villa," adding, "My brother supports Aston Villa."


Following the heartfelt yet surprising interaction, a source noted, "Harry didn't need to mention William at all, yet he chose to do so naturally and positively. Some people close to the situation see that as a small but meaningful olive branch."

The conversation happened a day before the Sussexes met King Charles and Queen Camila at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire for a private meeting.

Prince William and Queen Camilla's demand for Prince Harry

Despite the reunion, Prince William and Camilla agree on one thing; Prince Harry must earn back their trust before any real reconciliation can happen.

While Camilla reportedly supports Charles' efforts to repair his relationship with his son, insiders claim she remains guarded after years of public family feuds.

A source noted that Camilla witnessed the family's relationships fractured publicly and wants to support any attempt for reconciliation, noting, "Camilla wants peace because she loves Charles." However, she has not "forgotten what Harry has said and done".

Moreover, the Queen is working to make her relationship with William stronger as she recognises his future role as King, and they have grown closer in recent years because they share similar concerns about Harry.

"Camilla understands how this story ends. One day William will be King. She wants his respect now because he'll ultimately shape her place in the institution after Charles," the insider said.

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