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  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 30 minutes ago
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Johnny Depp leaves comic-con crowd speechless with incredible Ebenezer Scrooge makeover

Johnny Depp stunned fans as he arrived at San Diego Comic-Con in full Ebenezer Scrooge costume

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 30 minutes ago
Johnny Depp leaves comic-con crowd speechless with incredible Ebenezer Scrooge makeover
Johnny Depp leaves comic-con crowd speechless with incredible Ebenezer Scrooge makeover

Johnny Depp made a surprise appearance at San Diego Comic-Con, leaving fans stunned as he debuted an unrecognizable transformation into Ebenezer Scrooge for his upcoming film adaptation.

On Thursday, July 23, the 63-year-old actor stunned fans as he arrived at San Diego Comic-Con in full Ebenezer Scrooge costume and makeup to promote Ti West's upcoming film Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol.

Although he was not listed on the official Comic-Con schedule, Depp surprised fans by appearing in costume during Collider's "Directors on Directing" panel.

A trailer for the film followed shortly after.

In a shared video by Entertainment Weekly, Depp could be seen turning heads outside the convention center as he made his way into his Gaslamp Quarter shop, Scrooge and Marley, dressed entirely as the iconic Dickens character.


With a top hat, walking cane and heavy gray facial hair, the actor underwent a striking transformation into Scrooge.

In footage shared by Deadline, someone off-camera can be heard yelling out to the movie star, “Good day to you, Mr. Scrooge.”

“What’s so pleasant about it?” Depp replied, channeling his inner Ebenezer.

About Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol and release date

The upcoming movie is a dark retelling of Dickens' beloved 1843 classic, which has spawned dozens of adaptations over the years.

“This version, a thrilling ghost story set in Dickens’ London, follows one man’s supernatural journey to face his past, present and future and fight for a second chance,” the outlet, who was first to break the news, reported at the time.

The upcoming release is Depp's first major Hollywood studio movie since 2019's Waiting for the Barbarians.


Andrea Riseborough stars as the Ghost of Christmas Past, alongside Tramell Tillman, Ian McKellen and Rupert Grint in key roles.

Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol will be released by Paramount Pictures, and is slated to arrive in theaters on November 13.

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