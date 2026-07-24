Katy Perry shares surprise update amid growing wedding speculation with Justin Trudeau: 'Don't' 

Katy Perry has a surprise announcement to make after emerging details from her rumoured wedding to Justin Trudeau have taken social media by storm!
The Watch It Burn crooner, who has been dating the Canadian Prime Minister since last year, has taken to her Instagram account to share the exciting update on her upcoming concert film, The Lifetimes Tour - Live From Paris, leaving fans in a frenzy.
Perry, 41, confirmed the release date of the concert film, as it will be officially available to stream on Wednesday, September 2nd.
"Don’t miss Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour - Live From Paris in IMAX on Wednesday, September 2nd and in cinemas for a limited time only," the Roar hitmaker said in her caption.
She further urges her fans to "Sign up at katyperryconcertfilm.com to be the first to get local cinema info."
Apart from the announcement, Perry also released a snippet from her new film, showing her true rockstar spirit when she headlined the Paris shows at Accor Arena in November last year.
The critically acclaimed musician initially announced it earlier this year, and later it was premiered at the Tribeca Festival in New York City on June 8th, 2026.
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau set to tie the knot?
This update marked her first statement after a media report revealed a bombshell detail from her wedding with Justin Trudeau, which the singer has not confirmed so far.
Since the popstar has made her relationship official with the politician, fans have been waiting for them to break the news of their wedding.
Now speculations and fans' theories have taken a new turn after an insider revealed that Trudeau is in the process of introducing Perry to his family and friends.
Despite the slow wedding plans, the couple is somehow convinced that whenever their big day takes place, the Californian Democrat, Governor Gavin Newsom, will be their top preference to officiate their wedding.
"Gov. Newsom is absolutely their first choice to officiate the nuptials," before the tipster added that the American politician "sees Justin as a kindred spirit and thinks Katy is nothing short of a force of nature!"
It has also been mentioned that the two are eyeing their permanent plans to relocate to Katy Perry's Southern Californian residence when they also have a choice to move to the former politician's home in Montreal.
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have not confirmed these emerging rumours.