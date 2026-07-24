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  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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Jon Bon Jovi's return to stage interrupted by sudden health issue

Jon Bon Jovi was joined by Train frontman Pat Monahan for a performance of the 1986 classic 'Livin' On a Prayer'

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Jon Bon Jovis return to stage interrupted by sudden health issue
Jon Bon Jovi's return to stage interrupted by sudden health issue

Jon Bon Jovi was forced to cut a concert short after developing a sinus infection, marking an unexpected setback in his highly anticipated return to the stage following vocal cord surgery.

Bon Jovi, 64, ended the eighth stop of his Forever Tour after just 90 minutes at New York City's Madison Square Garden. 

During the show, he was joined by Train frontman Pat Monahan for a performance of the 1986 classic Livin' On a Prayer.

“Don’t throw away your ticket stubs I’m going to figure something out okay, don’t [fear],” Bon Jovi told the audience, who applauded.


He added, “Just hang onto it, I’m going to figure out how to reschedule.”

“I’m gonna have to cool it for a night,” he added, before exiting the stage. “I feel great, I’ll see you again soon, bye bye.”

“Jon Bon Jovi spoke from stage and told fans he has been battling a sinus infection which led to the show’s early ending,” a rep for Bon Jovi told PEOPLE.

The rep added, “As part of the Bon Jovi residency at Madison Square Garden, Jon has said numerous times that it has been a joy to return to live shows for the band. Updated information will be available shortly.”

The nine sold-out Madison Square Garden shows marked Bon Jovi's return to the stage four years after vocal surgery, performing alongside longtime bandmates and delivering the band's biggest hits.

Jon Bon Jovi health issue

Speaking to PEOPLE in 2024, the rocker said he had doubts about returning to the demands of live performances after surgery.

Following his 2022 tour, Bon Jovi underwent vocal cord surgery after doctors found one of his vocal cords was deteriorating.

The Wanted Dead or Alive singer said the damage was unrelated to lifestyle excesses, stressing he had always taken care of his voice.


“I’m fully recovered,” he said, noting that the surgery was successful. “It was longer than I’d ever expected, but it had to be right. We never lost faith.”

Formed in New Jersey in 1983, Bon Jovi rose to global fame with their 1986 album Slippery When Wet, featuring hits like Livin' On a Prayer and You Give Love a Bad Name, before scoring another major success with 2000's It's My Life.

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