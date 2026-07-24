'Avatar: Seven Havens' first teaser: Everything to know about chilling series

Avatar: Seven Havens has officially landed a 2026 release date on Paramount+, with the streaming service unveiling an apocalyptic first teaser that offers a chilling glimpse of the next chapter in the Avatar universe.
The latest chapter in the Avatar franchise is set to premiere on Paramount+ on October 9.
The date was first planned for the release of Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender, before the film's schedule changed due to an online leak.
The upcoming series adopts the familiar Avatar format with two books, each spanning 13 episodes.
Avatar: Seven Havens plot
Per the official logline, the new show “centers around a young Earthbender who discovers she’s the new Avatar after Korra in a world shattered by a devastating cataclysm. In this dangerous era, that title marks her as humanity’s destroyer, not its savior. Hunted by both human and spirit enemies, she and her long-lost twin must uncover their mysterious origins and save the Seven Havens before civilization’s last strongholds collapse.”
Everything to know about Avatar: Seven Havens
Joining the cast are Saheli Khan as Pavi, Aishu Devan as Nisha, Akshay Khanna as Karthik, Major Curda as Jae, Sakina Jaffrey as Agam, Darren Barnet as Daemin, Dianne Doan as Zi, and Dee Bradley Baker as Geet and Ruhi.
Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender will premiere with a special screening at San Diego Comic-Con on July 24 before streaming the next day.
The original Avatar: The Last Airbender, which debuted in 2005, became one of the most acclaimed animated series ever and was followed by The Legend of Korra in 2012.
Nickelodeon and Avatar Studios are producing Seven Havens, which has been ordered for 26 episodes.
Series creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko serve as executive producers alongside Ethan Spaulding, with Sehaj Sethi as co-executive producer.