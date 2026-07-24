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  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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David Lee Roth's scheduled tour takes a shocking turn as former bandmate reacts

The 'Just Like Paradise' singer makes major move for his scheduled July musical tour

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
David Lee Roths scheduled tour takes a shocking turn as former bandmate reacts
David Lee Roth's scheduled tour takes a shocking turn as former bandmate reacts 

David Lee Roth has made a shocking decision regarding his scheduled tour, leaving fans heartbroken.

The popular rock musician revealed on Thursday, July 23rd, that his upcoming live musical shows have been cancelled, except for one.

David's official website shows the scheduled tour stops for Dillon, Colorado; Clear Lake, Iowa; Louisville, Kentucky; and East Moline, Illinois all cancelled. 

However, he was still expected to perform in Sturgis, South Dakota, as he has not announced the cancellation of his scheduled appearance on August 7th in Sturgis, South Dakota. 

Reportedly, he made the decision after the tickets were not sold out for the shows in Dillon, Colorado, Clear Lake, Iowa, and others.

When did David Lee Roth begins his musical career?

In 1974, David joined his brothers Alex Van Halen, who used to play drums, and Eddie Van Halen (on guitar and lead vocals, and Mark Stone, who was a bass guitarist in Southern California in a band called Mammoth, replacing Eddie as the band’s lead singer.

Former bandmate breaks silence 

As the news of the tour cancellation garnered attention, his former bandmate, Sammy Hagar, sent a heartfelt message for the singer during the difficult time.

Taking to his Instagram account, Sammy released a video message, saying, "Hey Dave, Sammy here. I just got a call from Michael Anthony."

"As I’m sitting down having my favourite cocktail, and I don't have to tell you what this is [smiles and holds up his margarita, undoubtedly made with his own Cabo Wabo tequila], about your tour getting cancelled," he showed sweet support for David.

He continued, "And I wanna say from the bottom of my heart, I’m sorry. I hope you’re well. I hope there's not a physical problem." 

This update came after David Lee Roth returned to the stage last year after several years away from live performing and continued performing shows into 2026. 

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