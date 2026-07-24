Charli xcx's bold AI move behind new album 'Music, Fashion, Film' leaves fans dazed 

Charli xcx is celebrating the release of her brand-new studio album, Music, Fashion, Film, after the massive success of Brat.
The Sympathy is a knife-hit maker, she launched her seventh musical collection on Friday, July 24th, on all of her social media platforms.
"MUSIC, FASHION, FILM OUT EVERYWHERE NOW!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" Charli penned as she celebrated the launch of her new album.
Intersting fact about Charli xcx's new album's poster
Sitting in a car while holding the poster of Music, Fashion, Film, which features John Cale, Marc Jacobs, and Martin Scorsese.
According to reports, the original artwork for the project famously excludes Charli XCX herself, instead using the three cultural icons to represent each respective word in the album's title.
Fans' reaction
However, John is representing the music industry, Marc depicting fashion while Martin is showing his filming side in the new album.
As the new album gained momentum online, fans shared their honest take on Charli's new album, with one enthusiastically commenting, "I'm really banging my head."
"Finally can stream 2007 & Magic Metal Montana on repeat thank god," another gushed.
While a third said, "Nuts. Such a solid album."
Charli uses Ai-plug in her new album
This update came after the Von Dutch singer and her collaborators A. G. Cook and Finn Keane revealed that they have used an AI plugin in one of her new tracks from the album.
"Building an ecosystem of expressive instruments that treats creators as partners, not raw material," the singer noted.
Charli has turned to an AI plugin to experiment with sound on her track, No One Lasts Forever.
Speaking about her own experience, she told the Tape Notes podcast, "This song has made me change the way I think about my life and my art. That was the journey I was going on while I was writing it."
How many songs are there in Charli xcx's new album?
The new album features 11 songs, including Rock Music, SS26, Card Declined, Camera, 2007, I’m Afraid, Yeah, Wink Wink, Persona, Magic Matel Montana, and No One Lasts Forever.