Jack Antonoff breaks cover on relaxed outing after Margaret Qualley split

Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley are returning to their normal lives after revealing their separation plans.
On Thursday, July 23, the music producer was seen for the first time since the split, walking his dog with a male friend in New York City.
The outing came as it was reported that Margaret was busy at work in New Jersey on the set of Possession, the remake of the 1981 horror classic.
Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley's split
Jack and Margaret had separated nearly three years of marriage in early July, days after Taylor Swift's pal showed up at her wedding with his sister instead of the Maid actress.
The former couple got engaged in 2022 and tied the knot in a star-studded wedding in August 2023.
Music producer appeared relaxed on the NYC outing
For the outing, the Bleachers frontman was rocking a navy blue shirt, light-wash jeans, and brown shoes. He was all smiles as he appeared in a conversation with his pal.
Meanwhile, Margaret was spotted between takes, looking at her phone while wearing headphones. She wore a purple dress and hair extensions.
She was previously spotted on set on Wednesday, July 22, when she was photographed in character wearing an all-black outfit.
About 'Possesion'
The upcoming Paramount Pictures film from writer-director Parker Finn finds Margaret Qualley playing the lead role originally made famous by Isabelle Adjani.
A source recently told People that she is focusing on work amid her split from Jack Antonoff.
'No trust issues'
Following the reports of the split, a rep for Margaret issued a statement sharing that while the pair have separated, the decision was not made due to infidelity or trust issues.
"The narratives running in the press about Margaret and Jack are categorically untrue," her rep said in the statement.
They added, "There are no trust issues. There was no infidelity or anything outside of respect and partnership in this relationship."