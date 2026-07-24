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  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Margaret Qualley, Jack Antonoff patch things up after split?

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff tied the knot in August 2023

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Margaret Qualley, Jack Antonoff patch things up after split?
Margaret Qualley, Jack Antonoff patch things up after split?

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff have reportedly decided not to rekindle their relationship as the music producer is taking steps to move forward after their split.

The Maid actress was photographed on the set of Possession in Jersey City as the music producer was seen in Brooklyn Heights with his sister, notably without his wedding ring, according to DeuxMoi.

“Jack and Margaret have no plans to reconcile,” a source exclusively told Page Six.

They went on to express, “Although they are done for good, they are still communicating and being respectful of one another.”

Soon after the news broke of the pair’s split, a source exclusively stated, “Jack and Margaret are handling this separation in the best way that they can, and that’s with love and kindness.”


“They’re figuring this all out together,” the insider added, noting that the “rumors” floating about an alleged infidelity “aren’t true.”

The tipster revealed, “For what it’s worth, they’ve had a beautiful and loving relationship. Sometimes, these things just don’t work, and it doesn’t need to be for any dramatic reason.”

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff bold steps amid split buzz

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff, who married in August 2023, first fueled breakup speculation after Antonoff attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding alone on July 3.

Antonoff was spotted attending the couple’s rehearsal dinner on July 2 with his sister, Rachel.

She also accompanied him to the star-studded nuptials the following day.

Despite the breakup reports, Antonoff appeared to still be wearing his wedding band during an outing on Wednesday.

On the other hand, in April, Qualley changed her Instagram handle from @isimostar, which references her now-estranged husband’s song “Isimo,” to @sarahmargaretqualley23.

On Wednesday morning, the fans noticed Margaret Qualley had deleted their wedding photos and wiped all traces of her husband from her Instagram account.

The duo star were last publicly spotted together at the Grammys in February.


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