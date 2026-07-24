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  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 10 minutes ago
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Chris Brown admits affray over bottle attack as major charges dropped

The 'Residuals' singer has pleaded guilty over brawling in linked to a bottle attack in London nightclub

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 10 minutes ago
Chris Brown admits affray over bottle attack as major charges dropped
Chris Brown admits affray over bottle attack as major charges dropped 

Chris Brown has pleaded guilty to affray over a bottle attack case in a London nightclub in 2023 as more serious charges are dropped.

During his court appearance on Friday, July 24, Brown pleaded guilty to a charge of affray in connection to the alleged attack on music producer Abe Diaw with a bottle at a London night club.

For the court outing, the R&B artist wore a double-breasted tan suit with a white button-down and a brown tie. He paired the look with gold-rimmed sunglasses.

Chris Brown in the UK
Chris Brown in the UK

His appearance came as he recently was ordered to pay a housekeeper $13 million in damages over dog-mauling attack.

Assault charges have been dropped

In June 2025, Brown pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault in relation to the case, including attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent, occasioning actual bodily harm and having an offensive weapon (the bottle) in a public place.

While he was set to face a trial in October, the assault charges have now been dropped.


Brown's vocal coach Omololu Akinlolu, who performs under the name Hoody Baby, was also charged and denied the charges.

The No Guidance artist and his vocal coach changed their tune in the recent hearing as they pleaded guilty to affray, which is defined as using or threatening violence towards someone and making them fear for their safety.

Details about the Chris Brown bottle attack case

The alleged assault occurred at the Tape nightclub in Hanover Square, Mayfair, on February 19, 2023.

Brown was accused of hitting the victim twice with a glass bottle to his head while Akinlolu punched him.

"They continued their assault whilst the victim attempted to flee through the club," the UK's Crown Prosecution Service said in a statement. "The victim was kicked while he was seated defenceless on the floor."

In May 2025, Brown was arrested when he returned to the UK as part of his world tour to perform in Manchester.

Both Chris Brown and his vocal coach will be sentenced in October 2026.

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