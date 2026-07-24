Royal
  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
Royal

Kate Middleton lauds Meghan Markle’s heart wining move for King Charles

Meghan Markle’s emotional gesture for ailing King Charles receives Kate Middleton’s praise

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Kate Middleton lauds Meghan Markle’s heart wining move for King Charles
Kate Middleton lauds Meghan Markle’s heart wining move for King Charles

King Charles' beloved daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton's honest opinion on his reunion with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has come to light.

The Princess of Wales is said to be nothing but happy for the monarch after his long-awaited meeting with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

As per an official statement released by Buckingham Palace on Friday, July 10, the cancer-stricken king hosted Harry's family at Highgrove House in London during their UK trip.

King's official statement also confirmed Queen Camilla's presence during the "very private" family reunion, which reportedly lasted for an hour with no photos being released afterwards.

Although, Princess Catherine and her husband, Prince William did not join the Sussexes for the surprise meet up, Kate's true feelings have been revealed by a well-placed source.

An insider exclusively told Us Weekly that Catherine “appreciated” the duchess's gesture to make Archie and Lilibet's reunion with Charles possible by bringing them to the UK despite constant chaos around her visit.

"Kate values harmony, but she also supports where William is emotionally," the insider noted.

They further explained that "She would love for things to come together and be repaired, but will support William and his timeline."

"There’s still a lot of hurt, and it’s going to take time to heal," added the insider.

King Charles voices grief over ‘appallingly tragic’ Guyana ferry disaster: ‘Shocked’
King Charles voices grief over ‘appallingly tragic’ Guyana ferry disaster: ‘Shocked’
Princess Anne marks milestone visit during Northern Ireland trip
Princess Anne marks milestone visit during Northern Ireland trip
Prince William gives surprising update after Meghan shared photo from Diana’s gravesite
Prince William gives surprising update after Meghan shared photo from Diana’s gravesite
Buckingham Palace shares King Charles message after Meghan posts first photos from UK trip
Buckingham Palace shares King Charles message after Meghan posts first photos from UK trip
Meghan Markle 'triggers' Prince William with Archie, Lilibet's photo from Princess Diana's grave
Meghan Markle 'triggers' Prince William with Archie, Lilibet's photo from Princess Diana's grave
Prince Harry relies on King Charles for huge payout: ‘write a check without blinking’
Prince Harry relies on King Charles for huge payout: ‘write a check without blinking’
King Charles celebrates Commonwealth spirit in opening speech at Glasgow ceremony
King Charles celebrates Commonwealth spirit in opening speech at Glasgow ceremony
Meghan Markle reveals emotional family tribute to Princess Diana with rare photos
Meghan Markle reveals emotional family tribute to Princess Diana with rare photos
King Charles, Queen Camilla bring ‘Doctor Who’ magic to Commonwealth Games Opening
King Charles, Queen Camilla bring ‘Doctor Who’ magic to Commonwealth Games Opening
Meghan Markle left 'frustrated' on 'MasterChef Australia' set after chef's alleged blunder
Meghan Markle left 'frustrated' on 'MasterChef Australia' set after chef's alleged blunder
Royal Family unveils Princess’s next major step as she carves her own path
Royal Family unveils Princess’s next major step as she carves her own path
Prince Harry seeks peace with Prince William as future King puts forward key condition
Prince Harry seeks peace with Prince William as future King puts forward key condition

Popular News

Kate Middleton 'upset' over upcoming family move but determined to make summer the best

Kate Middleton 'upset' over upcoming family move but determined to make summer the best

6 minutes ago
Australia's TGA issues safety alert over rare vision loss risk from Ozempic

Australia's TGA issues safety alert over rare vision loss risk from Ozempic
46 minutes ago
Trump and Netanyahu set to meet on Tuesday amid escalating tensions

Trump and Netanyahu set to meet on Tuesday amid escalating tensions
2 hours ago