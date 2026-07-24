Kate Middleton lauds Meghan Markle’s heart wining move for King Charles

King Charles' beloved daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton's honest opinion on his reunion with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has come to light.
The Princess of Wales is said to be nothing but happy for the monarch after his long-awaited meeting with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
As per an official statement released by Buckingham Palace on Friday, July 10, the cancer-stricken king hosted Harry's family at Highgrove House in London during their UK trip.
King's official statement also confirmed Queen Camilla's presence during the "very private" family reunion, which reportedly lasted for an hour with no photos being released afterwards.
Although, Princess Catherine and her husband, Prince William did not join the Sussexes for the surprise meet up, Kate's true feelings have been revealed by a well-placed source.
An insider exclusively told Us Weekly that Catherine “appreciated” the duchess's gesture to make Archie and Lilibet's reunion with Charles possible by bringing them to the UK despite constant chaos around her visit.
"Kate values harmony, but she also supports where William is emotionally," the insider noted.
They further explained that "She would love for things to come together and be repaired, but will support William and his timeline."
"There’s still a lot of hurt, and it’s going to take time to heal," added the insider.