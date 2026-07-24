Is PlayStation down right now? Users report widespread outage

PlayStation Network outage caused widespread disruption among users all across the globe on July 24, 2026, affecting thousands of users.
As per Downdetector, a web outage tracking website, players lodged complaints regarding slow loading times, with reports peaking over 6,000 complaints in the UK at 4:14 pm (Eastern time).
Is PS down?
In the UK, up to 9% users are unable to launch games, 38% are facing server connectivity problems, and the remaining 44% have lodged login-related complaints.
Games relying on continuous online access, such as competitive shooters and live-service games, are still unable to access.
Frustrated players took to different social media sites such as X (formerly twitter) to express their concerns.
A user wrote, "PSN is down and people are struggling to play your digital games….LOL"
Another user posted a hilarious video, writing, "playstation network is down and all your games are digital."
Notably, the company has yet to officially the ongoing PlayStation outage.