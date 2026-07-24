Is alexandra leclerc pregnant? Recent outing with Charles Leclerc sparks buzz

Alexandra Leclerc appeared in Hungary this week ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend, revealing her baby bump.
Notably, the Ferrari star and the model appeared alongside the couple’s beloved dog, Leo, who has become a fan favourite in the paddock in his own right.
The arrival comes amid persistent rumours that she and Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc may be expecting their first child together.
Alexandra opted for a pastel blue Emilio Pucci dress, paired with a Hermès Mini Kelly Picnic bag for the occasion, elegantly flaunting her baby bump.
Alexandra Leclerc and Charles Leclerc pregnancy rumours emerged from May
For those unaware, rumours started swirling in late May, when social media users noticed Alexandra engaging with pregnancy-related content online, including nursery design posts.
Last month, the rumours picked up the pace after candid photos from a Saint-Tropez yacht trip went viral, with fans pointing to a fuller silhouette.
It is pertinent to mention Charles nor Alexandra has yet to officially confirm the reports.
Alexandra Leclerc and Charles Leclerc wedding
The adorable pair exchanged their marital vows in an intimate civil ceremony in Monaco on February 28, 2026, nearly five months ago, following their engagement in November 2025.
The love birds have been dating since early 2023. Whether the paddock’s golden couple is indeed expecting remains unconfirmed, but if the buzz proves true, baby Leclerc would arrive just months after their wedding — a fairytale the F1 world would delight in.
Hungarian Grand Prix 2026: Leclerc returns as defending champion
This weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix, Round 11 of the 2026 season, takes place at the Hungaroring in Budapest, the final race before Formula 1’s three-week summer break.
Charles Leclerc arrives as the defending race winner, following his victory at the circuit last year.