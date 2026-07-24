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  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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Lamine Yamal hits back at Inés García cheating rumors with romantic gesture

Lamine Yamal sends subtle response to haters as backlash against girlfriend Inés García intensifies

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Lamine Yamal, girlfriend Inés García ignore cheating rumours with power-couple move
Lamine Yamal, girlfriend Inés García ignore cheating rumours with power-couple move 

Lamine Yamal has sent a powerful response to cheating rumors surrounding girlfriend Inés García.

As the backlash against García intensified, the 2026 FIFA World Cup winner came forward to show support for the girlfriend with a romantic gesture.

Taking to social media on Friday, July 24, the 19-year-old posted a picture of his ladylove on his Instagram story, a powerful move to show his love and admiration for the 21-year-old.

Lamine Yamal hits back at Inés García cheating rumors with romantic gesture

In the candid picture, the social media influencer could be seen wearing a bright yellow t-shirt styled with distressed denim shorts and black high-heeled mules and a black-textured handbag.

Minutes later, García also shared her picture on her story featuring the 2018 hit No Brainer (hip-hop collaboration by DJ Khaled with Justin Bieber, Quavo, and Chance the Rapper).

She also gave a peek into their breakfast date outing by sharing a picture of the dining table and the view, and at the same time she showed her haters that she did not care about all the cheating allegations by posting a heartwarming selfie with beau Yamal.

Lamine Yamal hits back at Inés García cheating rumors with romantic gesture

Inés García cheating controversy

After Lamine Yamal posted a PDA-filled picture with girlfriend Inés García from the World Cup finals, the internet once again filled with the beauty influencer's cheating rumors.

As per the claims going viral on social media, García cheated on her ex-boyfriend with a Barcelona star.

According to the viral screenshot, her former boyfriend shared a photo in May, believed to be clicked at a wedding event. In the picture the Spanish influencer could be seen hugging him with a big smile on her face.

She even commented on the post, three weeks before starting to date Yamal, and wrote, “I love you, babe.”


The alleged screenshot sparked widespread backlash and intense scrutiny.

A user wrote, “She is with you not because you are the best or great; she is with you because you are the best option at this moment.”

“It’s always love until someone with more money and status comes along,” another added.

“And then a couple months from now he’ll be with a different girl, and she’ll be begging for dude back,” the third one gushed.

Yamal and García started dating earlier this year; however, the couple went public during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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