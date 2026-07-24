Jurgen Klopp kicks off Germany tenure with privacy warning to media

Jurgen Klopp began his tenure as Germany's head coach by threatening to quit if the media tried to intrude into his family's privacy.
The Anfield legend was appointed on a four-year deal on Friday to replace Julian Nagelsmann, who resigned this month after Germany’s shock World Cup defeat by Paraguay in the last 32.
However, Klopp warned the media as he held his first press conference as Germany's head coach, stating, "If you behave badly and don't leave my family in peace then I'll be gone, I'll just turn away."
"I know there are other countries where national team coaches are treated even worse.
"I love this job but I am always ready to call it quits if need be," the Ex-Liverpool boss added.
It is pertinent to mention that Klopp's appointment was widely expected for weeks and his contract will see him through to the 2030 World Cup, co-hosted by Spain, Portugal and Morocco.
'The pinnacle of my career'
Calling the Germany job the peak of his coaching career, Klopp stated he has no plans to manage another club after his national team stint.
"This is the pinnacle, the absolutely high point of my footballing career as coach. I will give everything I have got."
Return to coaching
Notably, the 59-year-old has finally made his way back to management for the time since leaving Liverpool in 2024. He stated the timing felt right to take on his first international coaching role and described becoming Germany's head coach as a long-anticipated opportunity.
Jurgen Klopp’s set to debut as Germany coach on Sep 24
Jurgen Klopp is set to debut as Germany coach against the Netherlands in a UEFA Nations League group-stage fixture on 24 September.