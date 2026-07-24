LeBron James joins Philadelphia 76ers for record 24th NBA season

The NBA superstar LeBron James has announced what he called his "last decision", confirming that he will continue his legendary career with the Philadelphia 76ers after leaving the Los Angeles Lakers.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the 41-year-old posted a statement, which read, “I thought I was done when the season ended. I wasn't ready to announce it, and I knew I needed some time to really decide, but I was pretty sure I played my last game. I was honest at that last press conference when I said I needed to look at myself and decide if I still love.”
“This game, I still truly love this game, and I have more to give. The last few weeks have really been special. I've never been able to have no clue what to do and take real time to just think. I've had an incredible few months with all the people I love trying to figure it all out,” he added.
'I'm playing to win another championship'
Explaining his decision, James said it was not driven by money or family, but by his competitive desire to keep chasing success, he said, "This is my last decision. I'm not going for money. I'm not going for a family. What am I really playing for at this point? I still want to sacrifice. I still want to work. I still want to grind. I still want to compete... and have a chance at the feeling of winning another championship."
Philadelphia becomes James' next stop
James expressed confidence that he can help the 76ers compete for an NBA title.
“Another championship. I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time. “
“Thank you LA. Miami I’ll forever love and Northeast Ohio will always home!”
He ended his announcement by expressing gratitude to the cities that shaped his career, writing, "Thank you LA. Miami I'll forever love and Northeast Ohio will always home!"