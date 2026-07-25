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  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 4 hours ago
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Colo Colo confirms Vozinha deal, hails goalkeeper's marketing value

The Chilean club announces an agreement has been reached with Vozinha ahead of Copa Libertadores games

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 4 hours ago
Colo Colo confirms Vozinha deal, hails goalkeepers marketing value
Colo Colo confirms Vozinha deal, hails goalkeeper's marketing value 

Vozinha, Cape Verde's goalkeeper and the World Cup 2026 sensation, has made a deal to join Colo Colo, confirmed the Chilean club.

Following a spectacular performance in his World Cup debut, the 40-year-old has reached a verbal agreement to join Colo Colo.

Club president Aníbal Mosa said on Friday, July 24, "We have reached an agreement with him."

"In the coming days, he will travel to Chile, undergo the standard medical examinations, and then be presented here at the Estadio Monumental," he added.

Colo Colo / X
Colo Colo / X


Vozinha's signing brings 'marketing bonuses'

Mosa shared that the goalkeeper "has what it takes to be here at Colo Colo", while also acknowledging that the deal "has marketing bonuses," but emphasised that Vozinha "is coming off a very strong World Cup".

"We are also interested in the fact that it puts our club on the global radar," he admitted.

Prior to the FIFA Word Cup 2026, Vozinha had become a free agent after leaving Portugal's second division squad, Chaves.

It was reported that the 40-year-old had received offers from Inter Miami and other major clubs.

Vozinha to play under Argentine coach 

At Colo Colo, he will play under Argentine coach Fernando Ortiz, as the club gears up for the upcoming Copa Libertadores, the South American equivalent to the UEFA Champions League.

With his joining, the future of goalkeeper Fernando de Paul will hang in the balance, while forwards Maxi Romero and Javier Correa remain part of the team. His most high-profile teammate will be Arturo Vidal.

Cape Verde's goalkeeper off-field fame

Born Josimar Jose Evora Dias, Vozinha's fame skyrocketed following his performance in the World Cup, as he has gone from 50,000 Instagram followers before the tournament to now almost reaching 30 million.


He adopted the name Vozinha early in his career to avoid sharing a name with a teammate, referencing a childhood nickname given to him while being raised by his grandparents.

Vozinha in the 2026 World Cup

Vozinga stood out against Cape Verde's 0-0 draw against Spain in the 2026 World Cup.

The team later drew 2-2 with Uruguay and 0-0 with Saudi Arabia.

Their World Cup journey ended with the round of 32 against Argentina, which the Lionel Messi side won with a 3-2 score.

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