Lou Koller dies at 59 ahead of Sick Of It All's 40th anniversary

Punk rock icon Lou Koller has died at the age of 59 months before his band's 40th anniversary.
On Friday, his bandmates confirmed the sad news in a moving statement, marking the end of his two-year fight with illness.
The band took to their official Instagram page to tell their 140,000 followers: "It’s with unbelievable sadness that we announce to our worldwide hardcore family the passing of our brother Lou Koller. The level of loss that we feel at this time is overwhelming.”
His bandmates added, "This year would have marked Sick of it All’s 40th anniversary as a band, and Lou’s camaraderie, commitment and enthusiasm were always steadfast throughout the years. We have lost a beloved friend and an iconic frontman. Lou had the power to raise everyone’s spirits at our shows with a smile and a sarcastic comment, and he won people over wherever we played, from every culture and every corner of the world.”
They shared, "At this time of intense grief, we must again acknowledge the great help and support offered by everyone who donated to Lou’s medical fund. You all helped Lou feel very special and very loved as he battled away these last two years. His battle is over now and he can finally rest. Hopefully he can somehow still see and feel the beautiful, positive mark he left on the world."
Lou Koller health battle
Lou Koller, frontman of New York hardcore band Sick Of It All, revealed in June 2024 that he had been diagnosed with esophageal adenocarcinoma after doctors discovered a tumour extending into his stomach.
Koller co-founded hardcore punk band Sick Of It All with his brother Pete in high school.
The group's lineup evolved over the years, with Armand Majidi and Rich Cipriano joining after the departures of original members David Lamb and Mark McNeely.