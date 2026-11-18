Hailey Bieber topped the 2026 Beauty Inc. Awards ceremony just a few days before her milestone birthday.
The Rhode Skin founder attended the star-studded awards gala, where she was joined by notable names from Hollywood, including Jennifer Lawrence, Pat McGrath, Gwendoline Christie, and Helena Christensen.
What honour Hailey Bieber accepted?
On Tuesday, November 17th, Hailey accepted the accolade for her brand Rhode at the bash as the beauty brand was named Makeup Brand of the Year.
She accepted the honour in a stunning black glittering Calvin Klein dress and towering matching heels.
Justin Bieber's wife was joined by Jennifer Lawrence, Gwendoline Christie, Mikayla Nogueira, Marc Jacobs Beauty, and other beauty brands.
This update came a few days before Hailey Bieber celebrated her 30th birthday.
Hailey Bieber's 30th birthday plans revealed
After several days of teasing on the brand's and Hailey Bieber's Instagram accounts, the first images and new products have finally been unveiled.
As she does every year, the model is using her birthday as an opportunity to create exclusive collections, much to the delight of her large community of fans.
Scheduled for November 20th, 2026, the new collection puts navy blue in the spotlight as the colour takes over the brand’s iconic products. Blush, lip gloss, face masks, eye patches.
For the occasion, Hailey Bieber designed an oversized, reversible windbreaker, made from navy blue nylon, of course, with a grey fleece lining.
Hailey Bieber’s Rhode birthday collection will be available exclusively on rhodeskin.com from November 20th, 2026.
She initially launched her skincare and beauty brand, Rhode, on June 15th, 2022. Named after her middle name, the brand debuted with minimalist skin barrier essentials.
Focused on affordable, barrier-supportive skincare staples under $30, the brand reached $10 million in sales within 11 days.