Jackson 5 member and Michael Jackson's older brother, Marlon Jackson, has revealed his secret cancer battle.
Marlon shared that he has been battling Stage 4 prostate cancer for the last four years.
The 69-year-old shared the heartbreaking health update on Farah Shammas' podcast on Tuesday.
"I've had cancer for four years," Marlon said. "Prostate, Stage 4."
Assuring that the cancer is not terminal, he noted, "I'm great. I'm good. Bad grass don't die. So, I'm going to be around for a long time."
Treatment and precautions amid cancer diagnosis
Marlon shared that he has already had his prostate gland removed and has undergone radiation treatment.
"Everything is fine," he insisted. "Everything is great. I walk almost four miles four times a week."
Since receiving the diagnosis, the singer has also cut out sugar from his diet, noting he is "careful" about what he puts in his body.
Marlon thanked everyone who has prayed for him and said that his faith in God has helped him on his cancer journey.
"Even my doctor said, 'You're doing so much better than what I thought,'" he shared.
About Marlon Jackson
Marlon rose to fame as one of the original members of the Jackson 5, alongside his brothers Michael, Jackie, Tito and Jermaine.
Despite Michael's rise to global stardom as a solo artist with his 1982 album, Thriller, he reunited with his brothers for the Victory Tour, a massive North American stadium tour that ran from July through December 1984.
The tour was a major commercial success, but tensions about finances and the group's future created friction behind the scenes.
After it wrapped, Michael announced that he was leaving the group to focus on his solo career.
After years of success with the group through the 1970s and 1980s, Marlon also launched his solo career in 1987 with his debut album, Baby Tonight.
In 2015, Marlon founded the Study Peace Foundation, an organisation focused on promoting peace, unity and understanding in communities around the world.
Following Michael's death on June 25, 2009, his brothers returned to the stage to honour the pop icon.
Marlon is currently the only original Jackson brother regularly performing onstage.
Tito died in 2024 after suffering a heart attack. He was 70.
Jackie was performing with Marlon in recent years but is recovering from knee replacement surgery.